Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 77 Day 2 on December 5th Register Now

MIAMI, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 77th Emerging Growth Conference on December 4 & 5, 2024.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Day 1

December 4, 2024

9:00

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:35

Introduction

9:40 – 10:10

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE)

Keynote speakers: Jessie Jin, Investor Relations Manager, & Jeremy Ji, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations

10:15 – 10:45

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF)

Keynote speaker: Brad K. Heppner, CEO

10:50 - 11:20

U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG)

Keynote speaker: Ryan Smith, President, CEO & Director

11:25 - 11:55

Brenmiller Energy, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BNRG)

Keynote speaker: Nir Brenmiller, COO

12:00 – 12:30

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCQB: WRLGF) (TSXV: WRLG)

Keynote speaker: Gwen Preston, Vice President, Communications

12:35 - 1:05

Eloro Resources, Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF) (TSX: ELO)

Keynote speakers: Thomas Larsen, CEO & Chairman, & Dr. William N. Pearson, Executive Vice President of Exploration

1:10 - 1:40

Luca Mining (OTCQX: LUCMF) (TSX-V: LUCA)

Keynote speaker: Dan Barnholden, CEO

2:40 – 2:50

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

2:55 – 3:05

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: VIOT)

Keynote speakers: Claire Ji – IR & Finance, and Sam Yang, Head of Capital and Strategy

3:10 – 3:20

Realbotix Corp. (OTCQB: XBOTF) (TSXV: XBOT)

Keynote speaker: Andrew Kiguel Co-Founder, CEO

3:25 - 3:35

Icon Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: ICON)

Keynote speakers: Ismini Evangelia Panagiotidi, CEO, Chairwoman & Dennis Psachos, CFO

3:40 – 3:50

NurExone Biologic Inc. (OTCQB: NRXBF) (TSXV: NRX)

Keynote speaker: Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO

3:55 – 4:05

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO)

Keynote speaker: Mark Harding, President

4:10 – 4:20

MetaVia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTVA)

Keynote speakers: Hyung Heon “HH” Kim, President / CEO, & Marshall H. Woodworth, CFO

4:25 – 4:35

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD)

Keynote speakers: Jim Frakes, Acting CEO and CFO & Steven LaRosa, Chief Medical Officer

4:40 – 4:50

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE American: SKYH)

Keynote speakers: Tal Keinan, Founder and CEO & Francisco X. Gonzalez, CFO



Day 2

December 5, 2024

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR)

Keynote speaker: Paul Li – UCAR European Representative

9:40 – 10:10

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (OTCQB: BVAXF) (CSE: BIOV)

Keynote speaker: James Passin, CEO

10:15 – 10:45

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)

Keynote speaker: Paul Elliot Mann, CEO

10:50 - 11:20

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)

Keynote speaker: Lisa A. Conte, Founder, CEO, President & Director

11:25 - 11:55

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT)

Keynote speaker: Craig Fraser, President & CEO



12:00 - 12:30

Longeveron, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN)

Keynote speaker: Mohamed Wa’el Hashad, CEO & Director

12:35 - 1:05

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)

Keynote speakers: David Platt, CEO & Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development

1:10 - 1:40

Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) (OTC Pink: NVAAF) (ASX: NVA)

Keynote speaker: Christopher Gerteisen – CEO & Executive Director

1:45 - 2:15

Innovotech, Inc. (TSXV: IOT)

Keynote speaker: Craig Milne, CEO

2:55 – 3:05

Stuhini Explorations, Ltd. (OTCQB: STXPF) (TSXV: STU)

Keynote speaker: David O’Brien, President & CEO

3:10 - 3:20

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA)

Keynote speaker: Jason Awe, Head of Corporate Communications & IR

3:25 - 3:35

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American: VGZ) (TSX: VGZ)

Keynote speaker: Frederick Earnest – CEO

3:40 – 3:50

Interstellar Communication Holdings

Keynote speakers: Seda Hewitt, Space Ambassador of IcMercury Harri Laitinen, Lifeguard of IcMercury, and Lijie Zhu, Captain of icMercury

3:55 – 4:20

Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: CBIH)

Keynote speakers: Dante Picaso, President / CEO

4:25 – 4:55

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCQB: OPWEF) (TSXV: OPW)

Keynote speaker: Blake Morgan, President / CEO

