Codetta Bio Welcomes Paul McEwan and Mitch Levine as Independent Board Members

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codetta Bio, a leader in integrated multi-omics solutions, is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished professionals, Paul McEwan and Mitch Levine, as independent members to the Board of Directors. These seasoned experts bring decades of experience in life sciences, investment strategy, and corporate growth, further strengthening Codetta Bio’s leadership as it continues to innovate in the multi-omics space.

Paul McEwan

A serial entrepreneur in life science tools, Paul McEwan co-founded Agencourt Biosciences and Kapa Biosystems, achieving a combined exit value of $700 million. As an angel investor, McEwan focuses on early-stage companies in life science tools and diagnostics. He currently serves as Chairman of DNA Script and Seqwell and as a Board Member of Watchmaker Genomics.

Expressing his enthusiasm for joining Codetta Bio’s Board, McEwan shared, “I believe multi-omics is the future of translational research and diagnostics. Codetta Bio’s innovative technology positions the company to play a pivotal role in advancing this field. I am excited to contribute to the company’s strategic direction and growth.”

Mitch Levine

Mitch Levine offers a wealth of experience in building and scaling growth companies, with a career spanning roles as corporate director and chair, CEO, CFO, investment management company founder, and investment bank founder. Known for his strategic acumen, Levine is a solution-oriented leader with expertise in corporate strategy, capital markets, and investor relations.

Levine commented on his new role, stating, “With its focus on sensitivity, dynamic range, and ease of multiplexing, Codetta Bio has the potential to become the standard in this emerging field of research. I am eager to support the team in realizing this vision by leveraging my experience in strategy and corporate finance.”

A Visionary Step Forward

The appointment of McEwan and Levine reflects Codetta Bio’s commitment to advancing its leadership in the multi-omics market. By uniting expertise in life sciences innovation and strategic corporate growth, the company is well-positioned to accelerate the adoption of its groundbreaking solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul and Mitch to our Board of Directors,” said Jacques Corriveau, CEO of Codetta Bio. “Their combined experience and insights will be invaluable as we continue to push boundaries in multi-omics research. Codetta Bio’s integrated platforms, with their unmatched sensitivity, dynamic range, and ease of multiplexing, are designed to set a new standard in translational science. With Paul and Mitch’s guidance, we are confident in our ability to advance biomarker research and fine tune clinical trial patient selection by incorporating multi-omics.”

About Codetta Biosciences

Codetta Bio™ is a leader in developing cutting-edge multi-omic biomarker measurement tools, empowering data-driven insights into the unique genetic, environmental, lifestyle, and clinical factors that shape individual health and wellness.

At Codetta Bio, we are committed to driving innovation and creating positive change in the protein and nucleic acid fields. Our state-of-the-art tools revolutionize biomarker assays, offering scale and plex capabilities that rival traditional digital and quantitative PCR methods. Uniquely, our technology requires only one instrument for the analysis of both proteins and nucleic acids, simplifying the process and reducing costs. For more information, visit http://www.codettabio.com.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact aarechiga@codettabio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

