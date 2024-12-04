Adaptive Research Welcomes Western Radiation Oncology to Expand Community Access to Pioneering Cancer Treatment Trials

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Research and Western Radiation Oncology (WRO) have announced that WRO has joined Adaptive Research’s growing network of community physician practices. This collaboration will expand access to innovative cancer treatment trials for patients across the San Francisco Bay Area.

“We are pleased to welcome Western Radiation Oncology to our network,” stated Deepak Behera, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Adaptive Research. “By bringing clinical trials directly to community practices, we can provide patients with access to emerging therapies while advancing cancer research in real-world settings.”

As part of Adaptive Research network, Western Radiation Oncology will receive comprehensive research administration, including dedicated project management, complete regulatory, compliance, and financial administration, research staffing, and technological solutions for patient recruitment and data management.

"We are enthusiastic about joining forces with Adaptive Research to provide our patients with access to promising, novel cancer treatment options," expressed Dr. Ankit Agarwal, MD, MBA, Medical Director at Western Radiation Oncology. "By actively participating in clinical trials, our patients not only have the opportunity to receive innovative investigational therapies but also contribute to the development of life-saving advancements in cancer care."

This collaboration reflects Adaptive Research's mission to democratizing clinical trials by enabling community physicians to participate in clinical research. By providing comprehensive research support and mitigating logistical barriers for community practices like Western Radiation Oncology, Adaptive Research helps accelerate research and development for potentially life-altering cancer treatments while ensuring broader patient access to clinical trials.

About Adaptive Research

Adaptive Research, established in 2020, operates as a community-based clinical trials network that brings clinical research opportunities directly to local physician practices and their patients. The company serves as a virtual clinical trials office, providing the infrastructure, expertise, and administrative support needed for community physicians to participate in clinical research while focusing on patient care. Through its centralized platform and support services, Adaptive Research connects trial sponsors with community physicians across multiple therapeutic areas, making clinical trials more accessible to diverse patient populations.

About Western Radiation Oncology

Western Radiation Oncology specializes in radiation therapy treatments across multiple cancer types. The practice combines clinical expertise with advanced radiation therapy technology to deliver comprehensive cancer care. Through participation in the Adaptive Research network, Western Radiation Oncology furthers its commitment to providing patients with access to the latest treatment options through clinical trials.

