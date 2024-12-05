Plan3 Launches the Airline ImPax Report, New Monthly Research Helping Airlines Improve Passenger Disruption Management

Analysing Airline IROPS and the Impact on the Passenger Experience

Leveraging Disruption Data to Transform Airline Recovery Strategies and Enhance Customer Experience

The methodology of the Airline ImPax Report is sound and the data comprehensive. Delays are organised using local segmentation, which humanises the scope of the disruption data.” — Henry Harteveldt, President, Atmosphere Research Group

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, hundreds of millions of passengers are impacted by delays and cancellations, globally, costing airlines an estimated USD $60 billion in operational losses, negative media, and lost revenue. For airlines, there’s one critical insight: poorly managed disruptions are the top reason passengers choose not to return.Recognizing this challenge, Plan3 has launched the Airline ImPax Report , new monthly research that analyses disruption data of the top 290 airlines and the impact on the passenger experience.The report has found that, on average, passengers on less than 8% of an airline’s flights produce almost all of the negative media that leads to passenger churn. This percentage of disrupted flights is an airline’s ImPax Percentage , which the report uses to rank airlines in the context of region, tier and class – and includes disrupted passenger estimates and regional sentiment analysis.“The unexpected nature of disruptions has resulted in airlines being more reactive in how they recover passengers, which can be very costly. The aim of the Airline ImPax Report is to help airlines focus their recovery operations by better understanding their ImPax Percentage in the context of competitor airlines, passenger estimates, region, tier, and class.”Matthew Walker, Head of Research and Marketing, Plan3“The methodology of the Airline ImPax Report is sound and the data comprehensive. Delays are organised using local segmentation, which humanises the scope of the disruption data, making it highly useful and actionable for the aviation industry.”Henry Harteveldt, President, Atmosphere Research Group“At Virgin Atlantic we pride ourselves on putting the customer experience at the forefront of everything we do, even in disruption. To be the best, we use various tools to get key insight into how our customers are impacted by disruptions and benchmark against other key players in the industry. Tools such as the Airline ImPax Report really helps to substantiate the customer impact of disruptions, and adds depth beneath the punctuality stats.”Ryan Daniels, Head of Operations, Virgin Atlantic“When it comes to recovery, there is no silver bullet. At United Airlines, we do everything we can to learn more about what our customers need when delays and cancellations unexpectedly occur. The Airline Impax Report provides another layer of insight to help us achieve that.”Jay Fulmer, Senior Manager of Strategy and Innovation, United AirlinesCheck out the latest Airline ImPax Report here.About Plan3 [Creators of the Airline ImPax Report]Plan3 is the leading technology for passenger disruption management that allows airlines to personalise and automate solutions for passengers at scale, when disruptions occur. Plan3 currently works with airlines in North America, EMEA, APAC and LATAM.

