Health Care Resource Centers Debuts Refreshed Logo and Brand Identity as a BayMark Health Provider

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Care Resource Centers (HCRC), a trusted leader in the New England area for outpatient opioid addiction treatment, has recently unveiled a new logo and brand identity, demonstrating its integration as a BayMark Health Provider.

The refreshed logo represents the support that Health Care Resource Centers offers patients during every step on the pathway to recovery. The update in brand identity aligns HCRC with the mission, vision, and values of its parent company, BayMark Health Services.

“Our teams at Health Care Resource Centers are dedicated to guiding patients through their recovery journey, which is reflected in our new logo,” said Dan Greer, BayMark Health Services Senior Vice President. “We are committed to providing the compassionate, personalized care they deserve to help them overcome opioid addiction.”

Our staff at Health Care Resource Centers understand that individuals living with opioid addiction face challenges in recovery, which is why we foster a safe, non-judgmental environment at each of our 17 treatment centers. To learn more about medication-assisted treatment, counseling, and support services we provide throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, please visit our website at HCRCenters.com.

BayMark Health Services is a leading provider of comprehensive treatment and recovery services, improving access to high-quality healthcare for individuals with substance use disorders. With the company’s expansion of its continuum of care to better meet the treatment needs of the communities it serves, it became necessary to update the logo to represent its core values and services.

Contact: Robin Johnson Phone: 214.379.3303 Email: Media@BayMark.com

