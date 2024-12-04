Mimecast Named a Winner of 2024 Rising Star Technology Partner of the Year for EMEA at the AWS Partner Awards

Mimecast recognized by AWS Partners in EMEA as leaders in helping customers drive innovation

LONDON, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a leading cybersecurity company transforming the way businesses manage and mitigate human risk, today announced that it was named a winner of the 2024 EMEA Rising Star Technology Partner of the Year, a regional AWS award recognizing partners that play a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

AWS Regional Partner Awards recognize AWS’s Top Partners of the Year and Rising Star Partners of the Year, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and collaboration over the past year. AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Winners were selected based on objective criteria with results audited by third-party analyst firm, Canalys.

“It’s a great honor to receive this award from AWS,” said, Mimecast CEO Marc van Zadelhoff. “We share their customer-centric vision and innovate each day to ensure our customers in EMEA, and around the world, can mitigate cyber risk and increase efficiency and innovation.”

Mimecast has been protecting organizations from cyber threats since 2003. The company is always evolving to meet the demands of the ever-changing cyber landscape. Mimecast blends advanced AI with proven defenses to deliver industry-leading efficacy and threat protection. Recent innovations include Mimecast Engage™, which is built to redefine how security leaders can manage human risk, and Advanced BEC Protection which utilizes AI and natural language to correlate billions of signals to catch threats.

In the past year, Mimecast launched its connected Human Risk Management (HRM) platform and closed three strategic acquisitions which will advance the platform and lay the groundwork for helping transform the way organizations manage and mitigate risk. The Mimecast platform protects 27 million end users across their 42,000+ global customers.

In January, the company acquired Elevate Security, a technology that offers proactive insights and deeper visibility into human behaviors and risk. Industry-shaping acquisitions of Code42 and Aware followed in July and August respectively. These key acquisitions moved Mimecast’s HRM platform forward and will further help to protect customers from risks associated with human activity.

Mimecast has significantly strengthened its partnership with AWS, aligning with AWS’s customer-obsessed approach to deliver cutting-edge security solutions that help organizations stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. By combining AWS's world-class cloud infrastructure with Mimecast’s expertise in advanced threat protection, this collaboration ensures that organizations can maintain a proactive security posture in the face of emerging risks. As part of this joint commitment to customer success, Mimecast products are available on the AWS Marketplace, providing organizations with powerful, scalable tools to help protect their operations and secure their most critical assets.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global partner program, focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

