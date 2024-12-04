Single Domain Antibody Platform Market to Reach US$ 86 Million by 2034, Expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% | Fact.MR Report

Advancements in Tailored Therapies and Need for Sophisticated Preclinical Testing Methods Pushing Demand for Single Domain Antibody Platforms

Rockville, MD, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing investments in healthcare research and development are leading to the increased adoption of single domain antibody platforms due to their key role in improving the efficacy of treatments. The global single domain antibody platform market is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 32.9 million in 2024 and further advance at 10.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

There are several key factors contributing to the significant growth of the single-domain antibody platform market. Technological advancements are leading to the development of creative single-domain antibody platform solutions that meet a range of customer needs in various industries. In addition to acquisitions and partnerships, the market is witnessing inorganic growth strategies like partnerships and collaborations.

Growing demand for single domain antibody platforms is due to their efficacy in diverse diseases, low immunogenicity, customizable engineering, cost efficiency, and versatility. Global health challenges and collaborative development efforts are the major factors for market growth. Market expansion is driven by advancements in pharmaceutical treatments, such as tailored therapies, an increase in medical research, and a growing demand for advanced preclinical testing methods.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Sales of single domain antibody platforms across the world are set to reach US$ 32.9 billion in 2024.

The market is forecasted to climb to a value of US$ 86 million by the end of 2034.

Demand for single domain antibody platforms in the United States is estimated at a value of US$ 11 million in 2024.

China is set to occupy 46.1% share of the East Asia market in 2024.

The market in Japan is poised to reach US$ 1.6 million in 2024.

The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2034.

“Adoption of single domain antibody platforms is increasing due to the rising need for innovative treatments to address the rising prevalence of immune disorders, viral infections, and cancer,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Single Domain Antibody Platform Market:

Hybrigenics Services | Oak BioSciences Inc. | NeoClone Biotechnology International LLC | GenScript | Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. | ProSci Incorporated | BioCat GmbH | Creative Biolabs A | Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. | Abiocenter | Antibody Design Labs | Synbio Technologies | Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. | ProteoGenix

Access to Camelids as Primary Source of Single Domain Antibodies Hindered by Need for Specialized Facilities

The primary source for single domain antibodies is camelids, which are not readily accessible to researchers and individuals involved in animal husbandry due to the need for specialized facilities. It is necessary to employ several animals and investigate the consistency of particular immunization techniques, such as DNA immunization, to prevent immunological response heterogeneity.

Single Domain Antibody Platform Industry News:

At the 2023 Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Conference, which was held in San Diego and organized by The Antibody Society, OmniAb, Inc. announced that it would be presenting new scientific data on its OmnidAb platform-the first and only transgenic chicken host system in the industry that produces single domain antibodies, or sdAbs. In a presentation titled “Heavy Chain-Only Transgenic Chickens Produce Human Antibodies with Robust Immune Repertoires and High-Affinity Binding,” Christine Vuong, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, gave an overview of OmnidAb and its capabilities to leaders in the industry and potential clients today.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the single domain antibody platform market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the single domain antibody platform market based on type (multi-specific single domain antibody, bispecific single domain antibody, multivalent single domain antibody, mono-specific single domain antibody), animal source (camelids, sharks), application (diagnostic development, therapeutic development, research & development activities), and end user (diagnostic laboratories, clinical laboratories, academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

