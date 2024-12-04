Sally Beauty: Your Leading Destination for Holiday Glam and Gifting

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, it’s glow time at Sally Beauty ! As the premier destination for professional hair color, hair care, and the latest styling tools, Sally Beauty is where quality meets value for trend-conscious consumers. Whether you’re looking to dazzle with rich hair colors, achieve healthy, shining locks, or deck out your fingertips in festive designs, Sally Beauty has everything you need to celebrate in style.

From November 28 to December 31, shoppers can score $50 off the brand new ion Luxe 8-in-1 Airstyler Pro, an all-in-one styling tool that allows customers to confidently achieve countless hairstyles while saving time by simultaneously drying and styling hair with an ultra-fast airflow.

Sally Beauty understands the importance of hair health, especially during the cold winter months. The award-winning bondbar product line focuses on repairing, protecting, and hydrating hair. bondbar’s Bonding Hydration Mask is a standout product, offering intense moisture without weighing hair down and it’s available in a convenient travel size. For hair care lovers on your list, gift the bondbar Bonding Essential Kit, which includes four hair care favorites that offer instant results after one use when used together.

Additionally, Sally Beauty is excited to introduce Freewill Hair Care, an exclusive and customizable collection that harnesses the power of hair cycling. Designed to support every hair type and stage, this innovative line encourages tailored routines for ultra-hydrated, nourished, and healthier-looking hair. The Freewill Restorative Repair collection is perfect for anyone seeking to elevate their hair care routine.

To complete your holiday glam, don’t miss the new KISS press-on nails themed for the season. These ready-to-wear nails are durable, quick, and incredibly easy to apply—perfect for festive gatherings.

Sally Beauty is running Cyber Week Deals through December 7th, featuring discounts on all your holiday glam favorites. With dashing deals for guilt-free gifting, Sally Beauty invites everyone to treat themselves—and those on their list—this holiday season. Shop at SallyBeauty.com or at any Sally Beauty location nationwide to make your holiday sparkle. And don’t forget about Sally Beauty’s two hour delivery for those last-minute beauty needs!

