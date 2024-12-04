Automotive Software Market Projected to Grow from $18.5 Billion in 2019 to $43.5 Billion by 2027

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive software market was estimated at $18.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $43.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2871 Increase in adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, growing inclination toward connected car services, and intervention of innovative technologies for advanced user interface (UI) fuel the growth of the global automotive software market. On the other hand, lack of standard protocols to develop software platforms and scarcity of connected infrastructure impede the growth to certain extent. However, future potential of 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI), developments in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, and data monetization in extended automotive ecosystem are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.The global automotive software market size is analyzed across application, product, vehicle type, and region. Based on application, the safety system segment contributed to around one-third of the total market revenue in 2019 and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. Simultaneously, the infotainment and telematics segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-software-market/purchase-options Based on product, the application software segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. At the same time, the operating system segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027.Based on region, Europe held the highest share in 2019, generating more than one-fourth of the global automotive software market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.6% by 2027. The two other regions analyzed across the report include North America and LAMEA.𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 :The outbreak of the pandemic led to a sharp decline in demand and investment for automobiles. There’s also been a huge change in the consumer behavior that has highly affected the market.However, with several government bodies coming up with ameliorated rules and regulations, the market is expected to recoup soon.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2871 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Adobe Inc.,Airbiquity Inc.,Atego Systems Inc. (PTC),Autonet Mobile, Inc.,Blackberry Limited,Goggle,Green Hills Software,Microsoft Corporation,Montavista Software,Wind River Systems, Inc.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Zero Emission Vehicle MarketElectric Utility Vehicle MarketForklift Truck MarketSemi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus MarketAutomotive Driveline Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

