Ilham Aliyev received former Foreign Minister of Türkiye Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

On December 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, former Foreign Minister of Türkiye, member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, and head of the delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu conveyed warm greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the Azerbaijani President. In response, President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked Çavuşoğlu to convey his own regards to President Erdoğan.

The Azerbaijani President thanked Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu for participating in the International Conference organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community in Baku, emphasizing the event's importance. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu reciprocated by highlighting the significance of the conference and expressing his appreciation for the invitation.

During the meeting, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the victory of the New Azerbaijan Party in this year’s parliamentary elections. He also extended congratulations on the excellent organization of COP29, hosted by Azerbaijan, describing it as a historic summit and underscoring the importance of the decisions made there.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the exemplary organization and success of COP29, highlighting the participation of a delegation led by the President of Türkiye. He emphasized that Türkiye’s active involvement further elevated the importance of COP29. The President also pointed out the presence of numerous heads of state, government officials, and distinguished guests, noting that the conference was highly successful in fostering impactful decisions. He described COP29 as another opportunity to showcase Azerbaijan's global leadership and potential, characterizing it as a significant achievement for the Turkic world.

Both sides praised the robust development of friendship, brotherhood, and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye across all areas, including interparliamentary cooperation. They expressed confidence that these ties would continue to strengthen in the future.