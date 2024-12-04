UM holds University Experience Day for local secondary school students

MACAU, December 4 - The Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) and Stanley Ho East Asia College (SHEAC) of the University of Macau (UM) jointly organised a ‘University Experience Day’ for 30 Form 4 students from Colégio Mateus Ricci in Macao. The event gave the students an insight into campus life at UM and the learning environment and atmosphere of the university.

The students first attended a science talk titled ‘Why Do Successful People Exercise?’ given by FHS Associate Professor William Chao Chong Hang. Prof Chao highlighted the importance of exercise for health, and explained the mechanisms and principles by which exercise effectively improves memory from a scientific perspective. He cited some studies that demonstrate the significant effects of exercise on improving cognitive abilities and learning efficiency. The engaging content of the talk sparked lively discussions among the students. Prof Chao also gave an overview of UM, as well as the academic programmes, research achievements, joint programmes, and exchange opportunities of FHS.

The students, led by FHS Assistant Professor Wakam Chang, then visited several laboratories and gained an in-depth understanding of the research environment and state-of-the-art research facilities at UM. They also observed the daily work of researchers and gained a clearer understanding of the university’s research activities.

The event also included a visit to SHEAC, where the students, accompanied by College Master Kathy Luo Qian and Resident Fellow Chan U Wai, learned about the college’s facilities and accommodation. The students expressed their appreciation of the diverse student activities, comfortable living environment, and comprehensive amenities of the college. Additionally, SHEAC arranged for the students to have lunch with UM undergraduates, during which they discussed topics such as course selection and learning experiences.

Vice Principal of Colégio Mateus Ricci, Wu Weng Ian, who led the students to UM, said that the visit not only gave the students a clearer understanding of university life but also increased their enthusiasm and motivation for future studies. The science talk, visits to laboratories and the college, and interactions with UM students increased the students’ interest in university life and provided guidance on their future studies.

