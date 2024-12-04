Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,548 in the last 365 days.

Presidency statement on simplified visa process for Nigerian visitors

Statement on simplified VISA process for Nigerian visitors

The Presidency wishes to clarify a misunderstanding that appears to have arisen from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening remarks at the SA-Nigeria Bi-National Commission yesterday (03 December 2024) about the simplified visa process for Nigerian nationals.

As part of the work underway to modernise and streamline visa application processes worldwide, South African missions in Nigeria have improved the efficiency and convenience of applying for a visa. This is part of the visa reforms initiated by the South African government to enable economic activities and boost tourism while protecting our national security. The modernisation of the visa application process does not compromise the integrity of the visa system.

Prospective travellers can apply for their visas without submitting their passports along with their applications – at the time of application, they are only required to submit certified copies of the biopage of their passports, and their actual passports should also be availed during the application process for verification and confirmation.

Once a visa has been approved, they are required to submit their passports for the process to be completed and for the visa to be affixed in the passport.

These changes have improved the customer experience while ensuring the security and integrity of the overall visa application process.

Media enquiries: Mr Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa on media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZaUpdates   #Servicedeliveryza

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Presidency statement on simplified visa process for Nigerian visitors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more