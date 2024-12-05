Global Analytical Instrumentation Market Set For 8% Growth, Reaching $77.21 Billion By 2028

Analytical Instrumentation Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The analytical instrumentation market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $77.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. ” — The Business Research Company

In the comprehensive Analytical Instrumentation Global Market Report 2024, the market size is projected to grow substantially from $52.67 billion in 2023 to $56.78 billion in 2024, reflecting a compounded annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. The factors contributing to growth in the historical period include precision medicine development, stringent government regulations, a rise in chronic diseases, an increasing geriatric population, and mounting concern for product safety.

How is the Analytical Instrumentation Market Expected to Perform in Future?

In the recent years, the analytical instrumentation market has exhibited strong growth and is anticipated to further rise over the next few years. The market is projected to reach $77.21 billion in 2028, demonstrating a CAGR of 8%. The forecasted growth can be credited to escalating R&D activities, increasing demand for analytical instrumentation products, and rising chronic disease and cancer incidences. Moreover, the technological advancements in next-generation sequencing are further supplementing the growth.

What Factors Are Driving the Analytical Instrumentation Market Growth?

The surge in demand from the pharmaceutical industry is expected to stimulate the growth of the analytical instrumentation market. The expansion of the pharmaceutical field is due to continuous innovation in research and development, successful regulatory approvals, an aging population, technological advancements, globalization, and improved healthcare access. Analytical instrumentation assists pharmaceutical industries by enabling precise measurement, quality control, and validation of drug formulations, ensuring safety, efficacy, and compliance with regulatory standards. For instance, Merck & Co. Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company, reported a 22% increase in global sales, amassing $59.3 billion in 2022.

Which Major Companies Are Contributing to the Growth of the Analytical Instrumentation Market?

Several key industry players are making notable contributions to the analytical instrumentation market, including Hitachi Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Avantor Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Sartorius AG, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, HORIBA Group, Eppendorf SE, Renishaw plc, Malvern Panalytical Ltd., Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Techcomp Inc., LECO Corporation, and JASCO International Co. Ltd.

What Recent Developments Are Expected to Shape the Future of Analytical Instrumentation Market?

Serving a clear trend, major companies in the analytical instrumentation market are focusing on incorporating intelligent technologies to improve data analysis accuracy and automate processes. For instance, in April 2024, Agilent Technologies launched a new Advanced Dilution System, the ADS 2, designed to improve laboratory workflows and increase sample throughput for ICP-MS and ICP-OES analysis.

What Is the Market Segmentation for the Analytical Instrumentation Market?

The analytical instrumentation market, as covered in this report, is segmented into:

1 By Product: Instruments, Services, Software

2 By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction, Spectroscopy, Microscopy, Chromatography, Flow Cytometry, Sequencing, Microarray, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Life Sciences Research And Development, Clinical And Diagnostic Analysis, Food And Beverage Analysis, Forensic Analysis, Environmental Testing, Other Applications

Which are the Predominant Regions in the Analytical Instrumentation Market?

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the analytical instrumentation market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forthcoming times. The regions studied in the analytical instrumentation market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

