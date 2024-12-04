Vodka Seltzer Market size to generate $2 billion by 2031, supported by a CAGR of 13.8%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rise in social media trends in developed countries is taking the lifestyle of millennials and Gen Z toward spending more on premium products, which is likely to open new avenues for the market players to enter emerging regions and introduce new product variants.The global vodka seltzer market size was valued at $472.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53530 A pre-mixed alcoholic beverage known as vodka seltzer is created by mixing vodka with seltzer water. It is a well-liked low-calorie beverage that is served with a slice of citrus fruit such as lemon or lime. It available in a variety of fruit flavors that give the beverage some additional taste. For those seeking a light, refreshing alcoholic beverage that is low in calories, vodka seltzer is a popular option.The market for ready-to-drink low-alcohol beverages is competitive, thus, market participants are concentrating on branding and advertising to pique customers' interest. As a result, to draw in customers, players are engaging in successful marketing initiatives. For instance, the British firm Serves, which Ellie Goulding co-owns, stated in March 2022 that it will launch the "world's first" carbon-negative hard seltzer brand to include carbon footprint labeling. Served and CarbonCloud have joined forces to automate the "Life Cycle Assessment" process and evaluate the climate footprints at each stage from "grower to grocer," which includes the production of agricultural inputs, logistics, processing, labeling, and distribution up until the product reaches the local supermarket shelf. To reach the widest possible audience, the product is advertised utilizing digital media. Thus, popularity and sales of vodka seltzer are rising as a result of media platform use, effective marketing, and advertising.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vodka-seltzer-market/purchase-options Vodka seltzer is gaining traction because of its low sugar and calorie content, as well as its unique flavor. To gain a competitive advantage in the global market, major corporations are introducing new flavors into their product lineups. In April 2022, Boston Beer Company, for instance, will release Truly Flavored Vodka and its first spirits-based hard seltzer. Some of the flavors available are cherry lime, blackberry citrus, peach tangerine, and pineapple cranberry. The launch of novel flavors and varieties of vodka seltzer boosts customer interest and attractiveness. The volume of sales in North America is increasing as a consequence of the increased popularity, is providing vodka seltzer market opportunities for growth.The global vodka seltzer market is analyzed based on type, packaging, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is classified into ABV less than 4.6% and ABV more than 4.6%. Depending on packaging, it is categorized into metal cans and bottles. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segregated into on-trade and off-trade. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia, Singapore, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A53530 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

