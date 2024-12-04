Raising Agents Market Evolving with Clean-Label Trends and Technological Innovations in Food and Baking | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global raising agents market, valued at USD 33,874.2 million in 2024, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR, reaching USD 47,323.2 million by 2034. Driven by demand for products like baking powder, soda, and organic leavening agents, it supports the food and baking industries with innovative solutions for texture and quality.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global raising agents market was valued at USD 29,288.3 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2023 to reach USD 33,874.2 million in 2024. Forecasts for 2024-2034 predict a 3.4% CAGR, pushing the market to USD 47,323.2 million by 2034.

This market is vital to the food and baking industries, encompassing products like baking powder, baking soda, cream of tartar, and emerging natural leavening agents. These products play a key role in delivering desired texture and rise in baked goods and processed foods.

While dominated by baking powder and soda, the industry is increasingly embracing clean-label trends, driving the development of sustainable formulations. Additionally, technological advancements, such as automation and data analytics, are revolutionizing efficiency, quality control, and supply chain traceability. The rapid evolution of the food and beverage sector continues to shape the growth and innovation of the raising agents market.

The raising agents market forms an integral part of the food and baking industries, encompassing products such as baking powder, baking soda, cream of tartar, and innovative organic alternatives. These products are vital in delivering the desired rise, texture, and quality to baked goods and processed foods.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

1. Innovations in Raising Agents

Manufacturers are introducing advanced formulations, catering to evolving consumer preferences. Products like low-sodium, gluten-free, and organic raising agents are gaining traction among health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers.

2. Clean-Label and Organic Trends

The shift toward natural and clean-label products has prompted companies to explore sustainable formulations, including non-GMO and organic baking powders. These products align with consumer demands for transparency and sustainability.

3. Technological Advancements

Automation, data analytics, and quality management systems are enhancing operational efficiency and product traceability, supporting growth across the supply chain.

4. Regional and Customized Solutions

Producers are leveraging regional expertise and offering tailored products for niche markets, such as customized baking mixes for small-scale users or specialty segments.

Key Industry Highlights

1. Dominance of Bakery Applications

The bakery sector continues to lead in raising agent usage, owing to the widespread consumption of bread, cakes, and pastries. Specialized raising agents are being developed to cater to diverse baking needs in this competitive market.

2. Rise of Organic Agents

The organic raising agents segment is poised for rapid growth, with a forecasted CAGR of 4.0%, capturing a market share of 21% by 2034.

3. Offline Retail Dominance

Consumers prefer purchasing raising agents in physical stores to inspect product quality. The offline retail segment is projected to achieve a market value of USD 17,036.3 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 3.7%.

"The raising agents market is poised for steady growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences for healthy, clean-label products and innovations in functional ingredients. With a projected 3.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, expanding applications in baked goods and ready meals will sustain demand, while advancements in eco-friendly solutions will shape future opportunities," - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.





Country-wise Insights

Rising Demand for Baking Products Fuels Industry Growth in the USA

The USA stands as the leading market for the global raising agents industry, driven by its well-established baking and food processing sectors. The American consumer's consistent preference for baked goods such as assorted breads and desserts has significantly increased the demand for high-quality raising agents that deliver efficient results.

In response to this growing demand, manufacturers in the USA are innovating with improved formulas and new product variations to align with the expanding baking industry. The USA's rising agents market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the assessment period, with sales expected to reach USD 13,250.5 million, capturing 28% of the global market share.

Advanced Food Processing and Organic Trends Boosting Germany's Market

Germany plays a pivotal role in the global raising agents market, supported by its advanced food manufacturing sector and health-conscious consumer base. The growing preference for high-quality baked goods and the increasing adoption of organic and natural ingredients have elevated demand within the country.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative raising agents to meet the evolving needs of Germany's food processing industry, leveraging advanced production technologies. These trends are projected to drive the market value to USD 4,732.3 million by 2034, with the demand for raising agents growing at a CAGR of 2.9% and capturing 10% of the global market share during the forecast period (2024–2034).

China’s Online Retail Surge and Economic Growth Power Market Expansion

China's rapid economic growth, urbanization, and rising middle-class population have propelled the country’s share in the global raising agents market. Changing lifestyles and the rise of e-commerce as a dominant sales channel have spurred an increase in the consumption of baked and processed foods.

Manufacturers are customizing products to suit local preferences and leveraging online platforms to expand their reach. These strategies are expected to contribute to a robust CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, with China’s market value projected to hit USD 9,937.9 million by 2034, capturing 21% of the global market share.





Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 USA 3.1% UK 2.7% Germany 2.9% Japan 3.5% China 4.2%

Competition Outlook

The global Raising agents industry is set to become an increasingly competitive space in the next few years. With key market players engaging in product innovations and expansion, mergers and acquisitions are expected to be a strategy that companies will employ to improve their market share and competitiveness.

Such manufacturers are likely to seek the development of new and improved formulations of baking powder, baking soda and other Raising agents to meet the changing consumer demands for better and more eco-friendly options.

Also, due to technological advancements and research collaborations, other industry stakeholders are forming strategic alliances with researchers and technology firms in a bid to improve the technology and science which can increase the performance and functionality of all Raising agents. Their ability to optimize production processes and reduce costs, while minimizing adverse environmental impact can be beneficial to the stakeholders.

A prominent baking powder brand, Clabber Girl, expanded its idea further by producing a more targeted line of pure non-GMO organic baking powders in 2022.

In 2021, Cholula Hot Sauce, best known for hot sauce on a baking soda base, was acquired by spice and seasoning manufacturer McCormick & Company.

In 2021, Bob's Red Mill, an American whole grain and specialty flour supplier, rolled out a new range of plant-based mixes for baking with leavening ingredients including sodium bicarbonate and tartar cream.



Leading Companies

Clabber Girl Corporation

Rumford

Calumet Baking Powder

Arm & Hammer

Bob's Red Mill

Frontier Co-op

Hain Celestial Group

Argo

Featherweight

Ener-G Foods

Hoosier Hill Farm

Spice World

Spicely Organics

Starwest Botanicals

Wholesome Sweeteners

Others

Key Segments of Raising Agents Report

By Product Type:

As per Product Type, the industry has been categorized into Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Cream of Tartar, Organic Agents and Others.

By Application:

As per the Application, the industry has been categorized into Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Biscuits and Crackers, Packaged Food Products, Fried Food Products and Other Food Products.

By Sales Channel:

As per Sales Channel, the industry has been categorized into Direct Sales & Wholesalers, Modern Grocery Retailers, Independent Grocery Retailer and Non-Store Retailers.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa.



German Translation:

Der globale Markt für Backtriebmittel wurde 2019 auf 29.288,3 Mio. USD geschätzt und wuchs von 2019 bis 2023 mit einer CAGR von 2,8 % auf 33.874,2 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024. Prognosen für 2024-2034 prognostizieren eine CAGR von 3,4 %, was den Markt bis 2034 auf 47.323,2 Mio. USD treiben wird.

Dieser Markt ist für die Lebensmittel- und Backindustrie von entscheidender Bedeutung und umfasst Produkte wie Backpulver, Backpulver, Weinstein und aufstrebende natürliche Backtriebmittel. Diese Produkte spielen eine Schlüsselrolle bei der Bereitstellung der gewünschten Textur und des Anstiegs von Backwaren und verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln.

Während die Branche von Backpulver und Soda dominiert wird, greift sie zunehmend Clean-Label-Trends auf und treibt die Entwicklung nachhaltiger Formulierungen voran. Darüber hinaus revolutionieren technologische Fortschritte wie Automatisierung und Datenanalyse die Effizienz, die Qualitätskontrolle und die Rückverfolgbarkeit der Lieferkette. Die rasante Entwicklung des Lebensmittel- und Getränkesektors prägt weiterhin das Wachstum und die Innovation des Marktes für Backtriebmittel.

Der Markt für Backtriebmittel ist ein integraler Bestandteil der Lebensmittel- und Backindustrie und umfasst Produkte wie Backpulver, Backpulver, Weinstein und innovative Bio-Alternativen. Diese Produkte sind von entscheidender Bedeutung, um Backwaren und verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln die gewünschte Schärfe, Textur und Qualität zu verleihen.

Treibende Kräfte hinter dem Marktwachstum

1. Innovationen bei Backtriebmitteln

Die Hersteller führen fortschrittliche Formulierungen ein, um den sich ändernden Verbraucherpräferenzen gerecht zu werden. Produkte wie natriumarme, glutenfreie und biologische Backtriebmittel gewinnen bei gesundheits- und umweltbewussten Verbrauchern an Bedeutung.

2. Clean-label- und Bio-Trends

Die Verlagerung hin zu natürlichen und Clean-Label-Produkten hat Unternehmen dazu veranlasst, nachhaltige Formulierungen zu erforschen, einschließlich gentechnikfreier und biologischer Backpulver. Diese Produkte entsprechen den Forderungen der Verbraucher nach Transparenz und Nachhaltigkeit.

3. Technologische Fortschritte

Automatisierung, Datenanalyse und Qualitätsmanagementsysteme verbessern die betriebliche Effizienz und die Rückverfolgbarkeit von Produkten und unterstützen das Wachstum in der gesamten Lieferkette.

4. Regionale und maßgeschneiderte Lösungen

Die Produzenten nutzen regionales Know-how und bieten maßgeschneiderte Produkte für Nischenmärkte an, wie zum Beispiel maßgeschneiderte Backmischungen für Kleinverbraucher oder Spezialitätensegmente.

Wichtige Highlights der Branche

1. Dominanz von Bäckereianwendungen

Der Backwarensektor ist aufgrund des weit verbreiteten Konsums von Brot, Kuchen und Gebäck nach wie vor führend beim Einsatz von Backmitteln. Es werden spezielle Backtriebmittel entwickelt, um den unterschiedlichen Backbedürfnissen in diesem wettbewerbsintensiven Markt gerecht zu werden.

2. Aufstieg organischer Wirkstoffe

Das Segment der Bio-Backtriebmittel ist mit einer prognostizierten CAGR von 4,0 % und einem Marktanteil von 21 % bis 2034 auf ein schnelles Wachstum vorbereitet.

3. Dominanz im Offline-Einzelhandel

Verbraucher bevorzugen den Kauf von Backtriebmitteln in physischen Geschäften, um die Produktqualität zu überprüfen. Das Offline-Einzelhandelssegment wird bis 2034 voraussichtlich einen Marktwert von 17.036,3 Mio. USD erreichen, mit einer CAGR von 3,7 %.

"Der Markt für Backtriebmittel ist bereit für ein stetiges Wachstum, angetrieben durch die sich entwickelnden Verbraucherpräferenzen für gesunde, Clean-Label-Produkte und Innovationen bei funktionellen Inhaltsstoffen. Mit einer prognostizierten CAGR von 3,4 % von 2024 bis 2034 wird die Ausweitung der Anwendungen bei Backwaren und Fertiggerichten die Nachfrage aufrechterhalten, während Fortschritte bei umweltfreundlichen Lösungen zukünftige Chancen prägen werden." , - sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Steigende Nachfrage nach Backwaren befeuert Industriewachstum in den USA

Die USA sind der führende Markt für die globale Backtriebmittelindustrie, angetrieben von ihren gut etablierten Back- und Lebensmittelverarbeitungssektoren. Die anhaltende Vorliebe der amerikanischen Verbraucher für Backwaren wie verschiedene Brotsorten und Desserts hat die Nachfrage nach hochwertigen Backtriebmitteln, die effiziente Ergebnisse liefern, deutlich erhöht.

Als Reaktion auf diese wachsende Nachfrage entwickeln Hersteller in den USA innovative Rezepturen und neue Produktvarianten, um sich an die expandierende Backindustrie anzupassen. Es wird prognostiziert, dass der Markt für Backtriebmittel in den USA im Bewertungszeitraum mit einer CAGR von 3,1 % wachsen wird, wobei der Umsatz voraussichtlich 13.250,5 Mio. USD erreichen wird, was einem Anteil von 28 % am weltweiten Marktanteil entspricht.

Fortschrittliche Lebensmittelverarbeitung und Bio-Trends kurbeln den deutschen Markt an

Deutschland spielt eine zentrale Rolle auf dem globalen Markt für Backtriebmittel, unterstützt durch seinen fortschrittlichen Lebensmittelherstellungssektor und seine gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucherbasis. Die wachsende Vorliebe für hochwertige Backwaren und die zunehmende Verwendung von biologischen und natürlichen Zutaten haben die Nachfrage im Land erhöht.

Die Hersteller konzentrieren sich auf die Entwicklung innovativer Backtriebmittel, um den sich wandelnden Anforderungen der deutschen Lebensmittelindustrie gerecht zu werden, und nutzen dabei fortschrittliche Produktionstechnologien. Es wird prognostiziert, dass diese Trends den Marktwert bis 2034 auf 4.732,3 Mio. USD treiben werden, wobei die Nachfrage nach Backtriebmitteln mit einer CAGR von 2,9 % wächst und im Prognosezeitraum (2024-2034) 10 % des weltweiten Marktanteils erobert.

Chinas Anstieg des Online-Einzelhandels und Wirtschaftswachstum treiben die Expansion des Marktes voran

Chinas schnelles Wirtschaftswachstum, die Urbanisierung und die wachsende Mittelschichtbevölkerung haben den Anteil des Landes am globalen Markt für Backtriebmittel vorangetrieben. Veränderte Lebensstile und der Aufstieg des E-Commerce als dominierender Vertriebskanal haben zu einem Anstieg des Konsums von gebackenen und verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln geführt.

Hersteller passen ihre Produkte an die lokalen Vorlieben an und nutzen Online-Plattformen, um ihre Reichweite zu vergrößern. Es wird erwartet, dass diese Strategien im Prognosezeitraum zu einer robusten CAGR von 4,2 % beitragen werden, wobei der Marktwert Chinas bis 2034 voraussichtlich 9.937,9 Mio. USD erreichen und 21 % des weltweiten Marktanteils erreichen wird.





Länder CAGR 2024 bis 2034 USA 3.1% Vereinigtes Königreich 2.7% Deutschland 2.9% Japan 3.5% China 4.2%

Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Die globale Backtriebmittelindustrie wird in den nächsten Jahren zu einem zunehmend wettbewerbsintensiven Bereich werden. Da sich wichtige Marktteilnehmer mit Produktinnovationen und -erweiterungen beschäftigen, wird erwartet, dass Fusionen und Übernahmen eine Strategie sein werden, die Unternehmen anwenden werden, um ihren Marktanteil und ihre Wettbewerbsfähigkeit zu verbessern.

Solche Hersteller werden wahrscheinlich die Entwicklung neuer und verbesserter Formulierungen von Backpulver, Backpulver und anderen Backtriebmitteln anstreben, um den sich ändernden Verbraucheranforderungen nach besseren und umweltfreundlicheren Optionen gerecht zu werden.

Aufgrund des technologischen Fortschritts und der Forschungszusammenarbeit bilden auch andere Interessengruppen der Branche strategische Allianzen mit Forschern und Technologieunternehmen, um die Technologie und Wissenschaft zu verbessern, die die Leistung und Funktionalität aller Raising-Mittel steigern können. Ihre Fähigkeit, Produktionsprozesse zu optimieren und Kosten zu senken und gleichzeitig negative Auswirkungen auf die Umwelt zu minimieren, kann für die Stakeholder von Vorteil sein.

Eine bekannte Backpulvermarke, Clabber Girl, hat ihre Idee weiter ausgebaut und im Jahr 2022 eine gezieltere Linie von reinen, gentechnikfreien Bio-Backpulvern hergestellt.

Im Jahr 2021 wurde Cholula Hot Sauce, bekannt für scharfe Soße auf Backpulverbasis, vom Gewürz- und Gewürzhersteller McCormick & Company übernommen.

Im Jahr 2021 brachte Bob's Red Mill, ein amerikanischer Anbieter von Vollkorn- und Spezialmehlen, eine neue Reihe von pflanzlichen Mischungen zum Backen mit Backzutaten wie Natriumbicarbonat und Weinsteincreme auf den Markt.



Führende Unternehmen

Clabber Girl Corporation

Rumford

Calumet Backpulver

Arm & Hammer

Bobs rote Mühle

Frontier Co-op

Hain Himmlische Gruppe

Argo

Federgewicht

Ener-G Lebensmittel

Hoosier Hill Bauernhof

Die Welt der Gewürze

Spicely Organics

Starwest Botanicals

Gesunde Süßstoffe

Andere

Wichtige Segmente des Berichts "Raising Agents"

By Product Type:

As per Product Type, the industry has been categorized into Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Cream of Tartar, Organic Agents and Others.

By Application:

As per the Application, the industry has been categorized into Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Biscuits and Crackers, Packaged Food Products, Fried Food Products, and Other Food Products.

By Sales Channel:

As per Sales Channel, the industry has been categorized into Direct Sales & Wholesalers, Modern Grocery Retailers, Independent Grocery Retailer and Non-Store Retailers.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

