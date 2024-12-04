Sports Sunglasses Market is Booming Worldwide at a Significant Growth by 2027: CAGR of 6.8%

Sports Sunglasses Market, 2027

Global sports sunglasses market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2019, is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2027, Growing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2027.

North America dominates the market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Sports Sunglasses Market Analysis by Type, Gender, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," The research provides a current evaluation of the global market landscape, highlighting recent trends, key drivers, and the overall market environment. The study examines the main factors influencing industry expansion, analyzing both its growth drivers and restraints. Additionally, it sheds light on factors expected to offer promising opportunities for development of industry in the future.Sports sunglasses are lenses made up of polycarbonate materials that are durable, sturdy, and safe for the eyes during the physical activity owing to which it is used in sports. The sports sunglasses are coated with UV blockers and ultraviolet B rays, which allows prevention from harmful UV rays. Sports sunglasses are differently shaped and designed as compared to regular sunglasses so that they can provide full protection to the eyes of sportsmen. Moreover, sports sunglasses are more impact-resistant as compared to traditional glass lenses made up of glass or plastic due to which it is used in swimming, cycling, mountain biking, and others. This drives the growth of the sports sunglasses market.The global per capita income has witnessed a strong growth rate over the past few years, particularly in the emerging economies. Developing countries offer lucrative sports sunglasses market opportunity . Increase in urbanization and growth of the middle class consumers in the developing and developed markets have encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making sports sunglasses more desirable for all age group people especially for youngsters. Moreover, rise in trend of usage of sports sunglasses with retro cat-eye lenses, round & transparent lenses, sunglasses with a chain, hexagon lenses, and visor sports sunglasses drives the growth of the sports sunglasses market trends. Availability of these sunglasses in various attractive designs such as streamlined design, wraparound frame, curved shape design, and others is becoming the point of attraction for customers which further drives the sports sunglasses market. In addition, increase in interest of children, teens, and adults toward sports activities also augments the growth of the sports sunglasses market.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sports sunglasses market based on type, gender, distribution channel, and region.By type, the polarized segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027. The research also analyzes the non-polarized segment.Based on gender, the male segment held the largest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global sports sunglasses market, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the female segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2027.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/53f446bd81f482361298c53b8cdf22d1 By region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. On the other hand, LAMEA is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global sports sunglasses market analyzed in the research include Adidas AG (Adidas), PUMA SE, Luxottica, Decathlon SA, Nike, Inc., Titan Company Limited, Under Armour, Inc., Yiwu Conchen Glasses Co., Ltd., Liberty Sports, Inc., and Safilo Group S.p.A.Analyst Review:Innovation is the key for the growth of the global sports sunglasses market in terms of value sales. Innovation is the key for the growth of the global sports sunglasses market in terms of value sales. The rise in demand for various wearable devices among the target customer makes way for the manufacturers to come up with sports sunglasses comprising of features like polarized lenses, hydrophobic coating, and bluetooth wireless connectivity.Key Findings Of The Study:➢ Based on type, the polarized segment dominates the market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the sports sunglasses market forecast period.➢ Depending on gender, the female segment accounted for highest share in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2027.➢ By distribution channel, the specialty store segment was the major shareholder in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2027.➢ Region wise, LAMEA accounted for about highest sports sunglasses market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4%.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:➢ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the sports sunglasses market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.➢ The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of market share.➢ The sports sunglasses market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.➢ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.➢ In-depth analysis of the sports sunglasses market trends assists to determine the prevailing sports sunglasses market opportunities.

