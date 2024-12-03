Singapore invited as Guest Country by the 2025 South African G20 Presidency

Singapore has been invited by the Republic of South Africa as a guest country to participate in G20 meetings under its 2025 G20 Presidency.

Singapore would like to express its appreciation to South Africa for the invitation. Singapore and South Africa enjoy a longstanding and broad-based partnership, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties. Our two countries cooperate well in various areas, including trade and investment, air connectivity, information and communications technology and skills development. Singapore will continue to actively contribute to the G20 process both in our national capacity and as the Convenor of the Global Governance Group (3G).[1]

Singapore looks forward to working constructively with the South African G20 Presidency and other G20 members and guests on South Africa’s theme of “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, with a view to, inter alia, strengthen and advance our common efforts to realise the Sustainable Development Goals and the Pact of the Future, promote inclusive economic growth, food security and Artificial Intelligence and Innovation for Sustainable Development.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

3 DECEMBER 2024

[1] The 3G comprises the following Member States of the United Nations: Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Botswana, Brunei Darussalam, Chile, Costa Rica, Finland, Guatemala, Jamaica, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, San Marino, Senegal, Singapore, Slovenia, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Viet Nam.