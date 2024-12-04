Electoral Commission on candidates contesting municipal by-elections on 4 December 2024

The Electoral Commission will on Wednesday, 4 December 2024, hold municipal by-elections in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu- Natal, North-West, Northern Cape and Western Cape to be contested by 22 political party candidates from 11 political parties.

Ward 31 in the Enoch Mgijima Municipality – EC139, will be contested by the following candidate: 1. Akhona Nicolas Mbete of the Africa National Congress (ANC).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 57,39%.

Ward 11 in the Port St Johns Municipality – EC154, will be contested by the following candidates: 1. Nalo Lindokuhle Mpoqo of the ANC, 2. Emmanuel Ntsikelelo Diki of the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MKP);

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 61,38%.

Ward 16 in the Mtubatuba Municipality – KZN275, will be contested by the following candidates: 1. Thandiwe Kunene of the African Economic Freedom (AEF); 2. Enock Musawenkosi Sitatu of the ANC; 3. Senzo Eric Mkhize of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP); 4. Nkululeko Mdletshe of the National Freedom Party (NFP); 5. Ayshabibi Ali of the Truth and Solidarity Movement (TRUTH); 6. Ellen Zanele Malinga of the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) and 7. Mlungisi Theophillus Biyase of the United Christian Democratic Party (UCDP)

The ward was previously represented by the IFP and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 58,46%.

Ward 05 in the Maquassi Hills Municipality – NW404, will be contested by the following candidates: 1. Amogelang Julia Phakedi of the ANC; 2. Frans Naledi Maditse of the All Citizens Party (ACP); 3. Gideon Johannes Van Zyl of the Democratic Alliance (DA); 4. Edo Jan Serame of the Economic Freedom Party (EFF); 5. Palesa Mononyane of the TRUTH.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 49,48%.

Ward 01 in the Karoo Hoogland Municipality – NC066, will be contested by the following candidates: 1. Anro Deswill Perciville Willemse of the ANC; 2. Whilet Willemse of the DA; 3. John Jefrey Booisen of the Patriotic Alliance.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 60,09%.

Ward 09 in the Oudtshoorn Municipality – WC045, will be contested by the following candidates: 1. Johanna Chrisina Olivier of the ANC; 2. Bertram Jantjies of the DA; 3. Hendrik Botha of the Independent for Oudtshoorn and 4. Flerencia Ferlecia Phillapina Abrahams of the PA.

The ward was previously represented by the PA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 45,83%.

For media queries:

Kate Bapela

Cell: 082 600 6386



For media interviews: Please email requests to: spokesperson@elections.org.za

