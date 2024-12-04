Grace period granted for the exchange of four previously issued Zodiac banknotes between 10 December and 19 December

MACAU, December 4 - As scheduled, the exchange period for four previously issued Zodiac Banknotes (including the Rat, Ox, Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac Banknotes) will end on 6 December 2024 (Friday). For the convenience of those registrants who have not yet conducted the note exchange, a grace period will be granted between 10 December 2024 and 19 December 2024 to allow for the exchange of their subscribed notes at their previously selected bank.

For enquiries, please call our hotline: 2856 5071 / 2856 5072 during business hours, or browse our website (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/banknotes/terms_pt.html).