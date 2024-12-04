MHMS Commemorates International Day of Persons with Disabilities with Civil Society Organizations The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS), through its National Rehabilitation and […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.