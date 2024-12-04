Canned Tomatoes Market Anticipated Growth Expected to Reach USD 19.5 Billion By 2030, Boasting a 5.3% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global canned tomatoes market size was valued at $11.7 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $19.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.Organic canned tomatoes are gaining traction in the market as consumers are looking toward products that are natural and free of chemicals.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14238 The hospitality sector consists of establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafes, food trucks, pop up restaurants, and many others. These establishments work on tight schedules and need to prepare and deliver food quickly to provide seamless customer experience. As a result, these establishments needs to keep significant level of inventory used for cooking in stock to avoid abrupt ceasing of operations. As a result, most of these establishments make use of canned and packaged food that have long shelf lives along with food that need to be stocked daily, thus boosting the canned tomatoes market growth. Canned tomatoes are also stored in large quantities by these establishments as tomato is a very versatile ingredient in cooking and gastronomy and has use in a myriad of cuisines. Thus, high purchase quantity of canned tomatoes by the hospitality industry is boosting the canned tomatoes market significantly.Canned food are very popular in many parts of the world. However, a new type of food packaging, called aseptic packaging is gaining more popularity in the market. Aseptic packaging is a process in which the food is sterilized outside the package using suitable processes and is then packed in a sterile and safe environment. It eliminates most of the bacteria in the food and helps increase the shelf life of the food, similar to the canning process. However, aseptic packaging is more environmentally friendly than canning. This is because aseptic packaging makes use of paper and cartons for packaging that are biodegradable and more environmentally sustainable than cans. Also, tomatoes are now available in aseptic packaging, which provides tough competition to canned tomatoes. With increasing preference towards aseptic packaging the demand canned tomatoes industry is expected to be negatively impacted.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50% : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-tomatoes-market/purchase-options The global canned tomatoes market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is the largest consumer of canned tomatoes in the world with more than fifty percent market share, and is closely followed by North America. Asia-Pacific provides high growth opportunities due to rapidly increasing middle class population and growing product awareness.Some of the major players profiled in the canned tomatoes market analysis include Conagra brands, Del Monte Foods Holding Limited and Subsidiaries, DeMatteis, General Mills, Inc., Kraft Heinz Company, Nestle S.A., Princes Limited, Red Gold, Sun-Brite Foods Inc., and Unilever Plc. Other prominent players analyzed in the report are The Morning Star Company, COFCO Tunhe Tomato Co., Ltd., Xinjiang Chalkis Company Ltd, Ingomar Packing Co, Olam International, Los Gatos Tomato Products, and China Haohan Group Limited.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14238 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

