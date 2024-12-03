Justice Department Sues Kentucky Rental Property Owner for Sexual Harassment

The Justice Department announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against Joseph E. Johnson, also known as Joe Johnson, the owner and operator of rental properties in Lexington, Kentucky, for engaging in sexual harassment and retaliation in violation of the Fair Housing Act.

“For decades, this landlord used his position of power to sexually harass vulnerable women who simply wanted roofs over their heads,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Women should not live in fear when they pay their rent or seek repairs. The Justice Department will continue to vigorously enforce the Fair Housing Act’s prohibition on this conduct.”

“Sexual harassment in housing deprives its victims of the safety and security that a home is supposed to provide,” said U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “That makes compelling enforcement of the Fair Housing Act critical to ensuring that victims can gain relief from such inexcusable conduct and seek a safe and secure home for their families.”

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky alleges that, for decades, Johnson has sexually harassed numerous female tenants. According to the complaint, Johnson has offered housing-related benefits in exchange for sexual contact, made unwelcome sexual comments and advances to female tenants, subjected female tenants to unwelcome touching and groping, taken adverse housing-related actions against female tenants who refused his sexual advances and failed to act when made aware of similar harassing behavior by one or more of his employees.

The lawsuit, which is the result of a joint investigative effort of the Justice Department with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s Office of Inspector General, seeks monetary damages to compensate persons harmed by the alleged harassment, a civil penalty against the defendant to vindicate the public interest and a court order barring future discrimination.

“It is unacceptable for landlords to threaten or commit sexual harassment or abuse against tenants,” said HUD Inspector General Rae Oliver Davis. “The defendant allegedly preyed upon vulnerable tenants and retaliated against them when they spurned his sexual advances. My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold housing providers accountable for this type of horrible conduct.”

The Justice Department launched its Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative in October 2017. The initiative, which is led by the Civil Rights Division in coordination with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices across the country, seeks to address and raise awareness about sexual harassment by landlords, property managers, maintenance workers, loan officers or others who have control over housing. Since launching the initiative, the Justice Department has filed 47 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment in housing, recovering damages and civil penalties from those violating the law.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability and familial status. More information about the Civil Rights Division and the laws it enforces is available at www.justice.gov/crt.

Individuals who believe that they may have been victims of sexual harassment or other types of housing discrimination at rental dwellings owned or managed by Joe Johnson, or who have other information that may be relevant to this case, should contact the Housing Discrimination Tip Line at 1-833-591-0291, select 1 for English and select option number 2 then option number 00 to leave a message. To leave a message in Spanish, select 2 for Spanish, and select option number 1 and then option number 00 to leave a message. Individuals may also email the Justice Department at fairhousing@usdoj.gov or submit a report online. Reports also may be made by contacting HUD at 1-800-669-9777 or by filing a complaint online.