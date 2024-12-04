PCSK9 Inhibitors Treatment Market 2034: Clinical Trials, Medication, Therapies, FDA Approvals, Companies by DelveInsight

PCSK9 Inhibitors Treatment Market

PCSK9 Inhibitors Companies are Sirnaomics, Vaxxinity, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Akeso Biopharma, Amgen, Innovent Biologics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, more.

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Albany, USA) DelveInsight’s “PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the PCSK9 Inhibitors, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the PCSK9 Inhibitors market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Report:

- The PCSK9 Inhibitors market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

- In August 2023, The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has approved SINTBILO® (tafolecimab injection, anti-PCSK9 monoclonal antibody) for the treatment of adult patients with primary hypercholesterolemia, according to Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a renowned biopharmaceutical company that develops, produces, and sells premium medications for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic SINTBILO® (tafolecimab injection), the company's tenth product in its commercial portfolio, is Innovent's first medication to enter the cardiovascular market and the first domestic PCSK9 inhibitor licenced in China

- In the United States, there were approximately 1,490,000 prevalent instances of FH in 2021, and this figure is anticipated to rise from 2020 to 2034

- According to Hemphill et al. (2020), low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptor gene mutations are the most frequent cause of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), an inherited condition

- Around 1,275,000 instances of FH were widespread overall in EU-5 in 2021; this number is projected to rise from 2020 to 2034

- The overall number of prevalent FH cases in Japan was at 363,700 in 2021, and it is anticipated that this number will rise from 2020 to 2034

- Key PCSK9 Inhibitors Companies: Sirnaomics, Vaxxinity, Verve Therapeutics, Xinlitai Biotechnology, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Akeso Biopharma, Amgen, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Innovent Biologics, LIB Therapeutics, AstraZeneca and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, CiVi Biopharma, and others

- Key PCSK9 Inhibitors Therapies: STP135G, PCSK9 inhibitor, VERVE 101, SAL-003, NNC 03850434, AZD 8233, AK102, Evolocumab, SHR-1209, Tafolecimab, LIB003 (Lerodalcibep), AZD8233 (ION449), Cepadacursen sodium (CIVI-007), CiVI-008, and others

- The PCSK9 Inhibitors market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage PCSK9 Inhibitors pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the PCSK9 Inhibitors market dynamics.

PCSK9 Inhibitors Overview

An enzyme called proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) binds to LDL receptors, preventing LDL from being excreted from the blood and causing blood levels of LDL to rise. As a result of the PCSK9 inhibitor's blocking of the PCSK9 enzyme, there are more LDL receptors available to remove LDL from the blood, which lowers blood levels of LDL.

PCSK9 Inhibitors Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

PCSK9 Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation:

The PCSK9 Inhibitors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of PCSK9 Inhibitors

• Prevalent Cases of PCSK9 Inhibitors by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of PCSK9 Inhibitors

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic PCSK9 Inhibitors

PCSK9 Inhibitors Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the PCSK9 Inhibitors market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers PCSK9 Inhibitors market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the PCSK9 Inhibitors Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

PCSK9 Inhibitors Therapies and Key Companies

• STP135G: Sirnaomics

• PCSK9 inhibitor: Vaxxinity

• VERVE 101: Verve Therapeutics

• SAL-003: Xinlitai Biotechnology

• NNC 03850434: Novo Nordisk

• AZD 8233: AstraZeneca

• AK102: Akeso Biopharma

• Evolocumab: Amgen

• SHR-1209: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.

• Tafolecimab: Innovent Biologics

• LIB003 (Lerodalcibep): LIB Therapeutics

• AZD8233 (ION449): AstraZeneca and Ionis Pharmaceuticals

• Cepadacursen sodium (CIVI-007): CiVi Biopharma

• CiVI-008: CiVi Biopharma

PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Strengths

According to the World Heart Federation report, CVD alone, including heart disease and stroke, makes up nearly 50% of all non-communicable disease deaths. Prevention of CVD in high-risk patients by PCSK9 inhibition might help in relieving the high economic burden.

PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Opportunities

Though monoclonal antibodies have, for the time being, established themselves as the most clinically useful inhibitors of PCSK9, other novel therapies are currently in various stages of development.

Scope of the PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key PCSK9 Inhibitors Companies: Sirnaomics, Vaxxinity, Verve Therapeutics, Xinlitai Biotechnology, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Akeso Biopharma, Amgen, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Innovent Biologics, LIB Therapeutics, AstraZeneca and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, CiVi Biopharma, and others

• Key PCSK9 Inhibitors Therapies: STP135G, PCSK9 inhibitor, VERVE 101, SAL-003, NNC 03850434, AZD 8233, AK102, Evolocumab, SHR-1209, Tafolecimab, LIB003 (Lerodalcibep), AZD8233 (ION449), Cepadacursen sodium (CIVI-007), CiVI-008, and others

• PCSK9 Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: PCSK9 Inhibitors current marketed and PCSK9 Inhibitors emerging therapies

• PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Dynamics: PCSK9 Inhibitors market drivers and PCSK9 Inhibitors market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• PCSK9 Inhibitors Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for PCSK9 Inhibitors

3. SWOT analysis of PCSK9 Inhibitors

4. PCSK9 Inhibitors Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance

6. PCSK9 Inhibitors Disease Background and Overview

7. PCSK9 Inhibitors Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of PCSK9 Inhibitors

9. PCSK9 Inhibitors Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. PCSK9 Inhibitors Unmet Needs

11. PCSK9 Inhibitors Emerging Therapies

12. PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Drivers

16. PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Barriers

17. PCSK9 Inhibitors Appendix

18. PCSK9 Inhibitors Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

