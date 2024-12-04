TRAFFIC ADVISORY: National Christmas Tree Lighting

On Thursday, December 5, 2024, the National Christmas Tree Lighting will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and a street closure motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.:

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

15th Street from F Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

17th Street from H Street and Independence Avenue, SW

C Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

D Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

E Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

F Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

G Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street and 14th Street, NW

15th Street between F Street and Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.