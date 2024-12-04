PHILIPPINES, December 4 - Press Release

December 3, 2024 Transcript of Sen. Pia Cayetano's Sponsorship Speech

Resolution Congratulating and Commending the Philippine Team under the Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines for their exceptional performance and medal haul in the 2024 JJIF World Championships in Heraklion, Greece

December 3, 2024 Mr. President, I rise to sponsor Senate Resolution No. 1245 - Congratulating and Commending the Philippine Team under the Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines for their exceptional performance and medal haul in the 2024 Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) World Championships in Heraklion, Greece. Present with us today are members from the Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines, including their dedicated coaching staff, as well as their proud parents. Welcome to your Senate! The Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines (JJFP) is the National Sports Association for Jiu-Jitsu established in 2015, with the purpose of leading the development of the sport in the country. The 2024 Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) World Championships, was held in Heraklion, Greece from 23rd to 28th of October for the adult division and 29th October to November 3 for the youth division. One of the most prestigious international competitions in the world of martial arts, it brought together over 780 elite martial artists from 58 nations who competed in various categories of the sport. Our national athletes proudly represented the Philippines in the World Championships and achieved a remarkable feat by winning a total of twenty (20) medals across different weight and age categories: eight (8) won by the youth team and twelve (12) won by the adult team: four (4) gold medals, two (2) silvers, and fourteen (14) bronze medals. Some of the medalists are here with us today. You can stand up when I call your name: Zeus Babanto; Chase Mapalo; Eavan Chang; Ellise Malilay; Caleb Balanzat; Riwen Salvadora; Santino Luzuriaga; Bella Salamillas; Mara Sarinas; Earth Change; Eliecha Malilay; Sachi Khonghun; Jin Ong; Vito Luzuriaga; and Yman Baluyo. And then from the adult team: Jollirine Co; Annie Ramirez; Romeo Arellano; Joanne Tan. Our national athletes' exceptional achievements at the World Championships stand as a testament to their hard work and discipline. This representation has continuously advocated for the need to strengthen the country's grassroots sports development program, in order to support our young athletes and help them hone their skills, with the end goal of becoming not just elite and professional athletes, but persons that the youth can look up to. We also extend our gratitude to the team's coaches for their invaluable contributions and unwavering support to their athletes. Special thanks to Stephen Kamphuis, Head Coach; and Christopher Gallego and Meggie Ochoa. I also want to share that during my conversation with them earlier, they were telling me how Jiu-Jitsu is now part of the Batang Pinoy, and they were proudly participated in by players - or do you call it players, athletes - athletes from all over the country. So that is really how we want to see the sport grow, with representatives from all over the country. This victory serves as an inspiration to the Filipino people and underscores the Philippines' growing recognition on the global stage of martial arts. It highlights the tremendous potential of our athletes and paves the way for the rise of our world-class Filipino martial artists. Once again, congratulations to our national athletes and the entire team for their outstanding achievements. Thank you, Mr. President!

