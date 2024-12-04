PRIB: Senate honors Rasul

PHILIPPINES, December 4 - Press Release

December 4, 2024 Senate honors Rasul A leader who broke the glass ceiling for others. This was how fellow lawmakers described the late Sen. Santanina Tillah Rasul as they passed on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Senate Resolution No. 226 honoring the life of the former senator and expressing their sympathy and condolences on her death. Rasul passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at the age of 94. "It is with deep sadness that I join the nation in mourning the passing of former Senator Santanina Tillah Rasul, a trailblazer and the first Muslim woman to serve in the Philippine Senate," said Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero. "She was a leader who broke the glass ceiling; more importantly, she shattered the glass ceiling for others, ensuring that the paths she tread would remain open for future generations of Filipino women," Escudero said. Rasul made history as the first Muslim woman to serve in the Philippine Senate and the first Muslim senator to win reelection. Rasul served as senator from 1987 to 1992 and from 1992 to 1995. She was the author of landmark legislations which include: Republic Act No. (RA) 6850, which grants civil service eligibility to government employees who have worked in a career civil service position for at least seven years; R.A. 6949, which declared March 8 as National Women's Day; R.A. 7192, which dismantled gender discrimination, opened the doors of the Philippine Military Academy to women, allocated funds for women in all government agencies; and, R.A. 7168, which elevated the Philippine Normal College to Philippine Normal University. Escudero said Rasul's dedication to public service did not end after her stint in the Senate as she was a member of the government peace panel in the historic peace talks with the Moro National Liberation Front during the administration of the late former President Fidel V. Ramos. She continued to push for her advocacies with the establishment of the Magbassa Kita Foundation Inc., whose work in promoting literacy for peace and development continues to this day. "On behalf of the Senate of the Philippines, I extend our deepest condolences to the family of Senator Rasul, her loved ones, and the communities she served with dedication and compassion. May she rest in peace," Escudero ssid. Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III said she and his father, the late Senate President Aqulino "Nene" Pimentel Jr., "led the fight for Mindanaoan empowerment and representation." "Today, we celebrate her life, memories, and the enduring impact she had on our nation. Let us honor her memory by continuing the fight for equality, justice, and the betterment of our society. Senator Santanina Rasul's legacy will live on in the hearts of all those whose lives she touched and in the laws and policies that continue to shape our nation," Pimentel said.

