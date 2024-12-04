Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,541 in the last 365 days.

DLNR News Release – DREDGING COMPLETED AT WAILOA SMALL BOAT HARBOR, Dec. 3, 2024

 

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ʻOIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ĀINA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

 

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

 

 

DREDGING COMPLETED AT WAILOA SMALL BOAT HARBOR

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 3, 2024 

 

HILO, Hawaii The long-awaited completion of the dredging work at Wailoa Small Boat Harbor in Hilo has finally come for Hawaiʻi Island boaters.

The dredging contractor wrapped up its operations on November 27 and will be removing its barge from Wailoa Small Boat Harbor on Saturday, December 7.  The barge has occupied the harbor to facilitate dredging operations since the project started in July, and its removal is the final step to close out the project.

The final project cost increased from the initial budgeted amount of $3.1 million to $4.8 million, and the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR), which manages Wailoa Small Boat Harbor, was able to cover the cost overrun with its Boating Special Fund, which derives its revenue from statewide harbor and boating facility use fees.

“We appreciate the public’s patience, understanding, and advocacy as DOBOR navigated the permitting and funding hurdles to get this project completed before the end of the year,” said Meghan Statts, DOBOR administrator. ”We also appreciate the legislature for recognizing the importance of this project and providing funding.”

# # # 

 

RESOURCES 

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR) 

 

HD video – Wailoa Small Boat Harbor dredging (July 9, 2024):

https://vimeo.com/981608915

 

HD video – Wailoa Small Boat Harbor dredging SOTS (July 9, 2024):

https://vimeo.com/981588714

 

Photographs – Wailoa Small Boat Harbor dredging (July and Nov. 2024):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/k86cuafh11otb712lp9mc/AGD_OGaqxtS-mTDLLBT_9Ec?rlkey=cu5r5h058n1bfbvewn1mznyuu&dl=0

 

 

 

Media Contacts: 

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Communications Office: 808-587-0396

Email: [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DLNR News Release – DREDGING COMPLETED AT WAILOA SMALL BOAT HARBOR, Dec. 3, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more