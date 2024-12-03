12/3/24 – DREDGING COMPLETED AT WAILOA SMALL BOAT HARBOR

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

DREDGING COMPLETED AT WAILOA SMALL BOAT HARBOR

HILO, Hawai‘i – The long-awaited completion of the dredging work at Wailoa Small Boat Harbor in Hilo has finally come for Hawaiʻi Island boaters.

The dredging contractor wrapped up its operations on November 27 and will be removing its barge from Wailoa Small Boat Harbor on Saturday, December 7. The barge has occupied the harbor to facilitate dredging operations since the project started in July, and its removal is the final step to close out the project.

The final project cost increased from the initial budgeted amount of $3.1 million to $4.8 million, and the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR), which manages Wailoa Small Boat Harbor, was able to cover the cost overrun with its Boating Special Fund, which derives its revenue from statewide harbor and boating facility use fees.

“We appreciate the public’s patience, understanding, and advocacy as DOBOR navigated the permitting and funding hurdles to get this project completed before the end of the year,” said Meghan Statts, DOBOR administrator. ”We also appreciate the legislature for recognizing the importance of this project and providing funding.”

