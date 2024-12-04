Death in Custody at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

CANADA, December 4 - Released on December 3, 2024

A 62-year-old male was declared deceased on Monday, December 2, at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre (SCC).

The inmate was found unresponsive on a living unit at SCC at approximately 10:30 a.m. Corrections staff initiated life saving measures and called EMS. EMS declared the male deceased at approximately 11:12 a.m.

The Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also be conducting an internal investigation.

Next of kin have been notified and no foul play is suspected at this time.

-30-

For more information, contact: