Total Point Urgent Care Opens in Nixa, Bringing Advanced Care and TeleVisit Options to the Community

Nixa’s new Total Point Urgent Care offers advanced care, TeleVisit services, and a dedicated team to keep the community healthy.

NIXA, MO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Total Point Healthcare proudly announces the grand opening of Total Point Urgent Care - Nixa, located at 1919 Fitz Lane, Nixa, Missouri . This new facility is equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology and staffed by friendly, knowledgeable professionals dedicated to helping patients recover quickly from illnesses and injuries. Total Point Urgent Care is committed to making a positive impact in the Nixa community by delivering exceptional healthcare services in a convenient and welcoming environment. From routine illnesses to unexpected injuries, the team at Total Point Urgent Care is ready to provide comprehensive care to help patients get back to 100%. In addition to in-person services , Total Point Urgent Care is introducing its TeleVisit program, a virtual healthcare option that allows patients to consult with providers through video calls from anywhere in Missouri. This service enables patients to receive timely medical advice and care without leaving the comfort of their homes. Providers can diagnose, recommend treatments, and even send prescriptions directly to the pharmacy of the patient’s choice.Perks of TeleVisit:-Convenient access to care from home or on the go.-No travel or waiting room times.-Prescriptions sent directly to your preferred pharmacy.-Perfect for busy schedules or mobility challenges.“Our mission is to be a dependable healthcare resource for the Nixa community,” said Total Point Spokesperson. “With our advanced facility, expert team, and the convenience of TeleVisit, we are making healthcare more accessible and personalized for everyone.”For more information, visit www.totalpointmo.com/locations/nixa-missouri or call 417-233-1262. Total Point Urgent Care is open and ready to serve the healthcare needs of the Nixa community.

