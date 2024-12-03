Navitas Semiconductor Appoints Dr. Ranbir Singh to Board of Directors

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) the only pure-play, next-generation, power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, today announced that Dr. Ranbir Singh, formerly Executive Vice President at Navitas and the founder and CEO of GeneSiC Semiconductor, has been appointed to Navitas’ board of directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Ranbir to the board of directors,” said Gene Sheridan, Chairman, President and CEO. “Ranbir has led the industry with over 20 years of SiC innovation as the founder and CEO of GeneSiC; and 8 years prior to that at Wolfspeed (formerly Cree, Inc.) and brings deep industry knowledge to the board. We look forward to his contributions as we grow our business with next-generation, clean-energy power for an efficient and sustainable future.”

Dr. Singh joined Navitas with the acquisition of GeneSiC Semiconductor, which he founded in 2004. Dr. Singh has dedicated his life to the mission of high-performance, high-reliability silicon carbide technology, and is highly respected in the power electronics community, with several awards, over 200 journal and conference papers, a book and over 40 US patents.

“I am excited to be joining the Navitas board at this pivotal moment as the company leads technical innovation with disruptive, wide band-gap technology, into fast-growing AI, EV and Mobile markets,” said Dr. Singh. “Navitas is executing a significant transformation in the semiconductor industry, and it is an honor to have the opportunity to continue to contribute to the company’s growth and innovation.”

Dr. Singh holds a Bachelor of Technology, Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and both Master’s and PhD in Electrical Engineering – Power Semiconductors, from North Carolina State University (NCSU), Raleigh. He was inducted into NCSU’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) Alumni Hall of Fame in 2022.

