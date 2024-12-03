DELTA DENTAL OF VIRGINIA WELCOMES LUDER MILTON AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER

New CAO brings decades of legal, compliance and leadership experience to Virginia’s premier dental insurance provider.

ROANOKE, Va., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Dental of Virginia today announced the addition of Luder Milton as Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. In the newly created role, Milton will drive process improvements, optimize team performance and control risk while leading the Legal, Compliance and Human Resources teams in advancement of Delta Dental of Virginia’s mission to create more smiles and healthier people throughout Virginia.

“We’re fortunate to welcome someone with Luder’s expertise and professional experience to our team,” said Frank Lucia, Delta Dental of Virginia president and chief executive officer. “Following a nationwide search to identify our ideal candidate, we are excited to bring on a talented leader from right here in the commonwealth who values and understands the significance of our mission to serve millions of Virginia residents.”

Milton’s career success spans law firms, financial institutions and fintechs, leading expert teams and earning a reputation for his forward-thinking leadership approach. Milton completed his undergraduate at Brigham Young University, earned his JD from Washington & Lee University School of Law, and spent eight years at several Richmond law firms. Milton spent five years with Capital One Services in the legal department, and most recently led the legal, corporate governance and regulatory compliance functions at the fintech startup, Apple Pie Capital. Milton is a current member of the Virginia State Bar.

About Delta Dental of Virginia

Established in 1964, Delta Dental of Virginia is the largest dental benefits provider in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Delta Dental of Virginia provides high-quality, cost-effective dental plans to more than two million members. Through its foundation, Delta Dental of Virginia has donated millions of dollars to improve the oral health of Virginians.

Delta Dental of Virginia is a member of the national Delta Dental Plans Association (DDPA). Since 1954, the DDPA has worked to improve oral health nationally. Delta Dental member companies serve more than 90 million people across the nation.

