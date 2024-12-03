FTAI Aviation Announces Sale of Offshore Energy Vessels, Continuing Focus on Providing Power for the Aftermarket

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (Nasdaq: FTAI) announces the sale of its remaining offshore energy vessels, the Pioneer and the Pride, for approximately $143 million. FTAI is continuing to focus on its core business of providing power for the aftermarket of the two largest commercial engine programs, the CFM56 and the V2500.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based upon our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of FTAI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and FTAI’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated by annual, quarterly and other reports FTAI files with the SEC.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

FTAI Aviation Ltd.

(646) 734-9414

aandreini@fortress.com

IR@ftaiaviation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.