Inc. Names Precision Neuroscience to 2024 Best in Business List

The annual list recognizes the brain–computer interface company as a leader in the field and for its positive impact on society

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision), a leading brain–computer interface (BCI) company, has been named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business List in two categories: On the Rise and General Excellence. The annual list celebrates companies that have made extraordinary contributions to their field and to society over the past year. On the Rise honors emerging companies, while General Excellence recognizes overall excellence in operations and impact. Precision is the only brain–computer interface company to make either list. The company was honored for advances in developing its Layer 7 Cortical Interface, an AI-powered brain implant that is designed to enable severely paralyzed people to operate computers using only their thoughts.

“We are thrilled to be named alongside the other impressive companies on this list,” Michael Mager, Precision’s CEO and Co-Founder, said. “Brain–computer interfaces have the potential to be life-changing for millions of people living with neurological injuries and disorders, including spinal cord injury, stroke, and ALS. They could enable people who are today totally dependent on caregivers to live more independently– to communicate more freely, to control their physical environments, and even to return to work. But to achieve this vision, they need to be engineered in a way that is safe and scalable. That’s our mission at Precision.”

Precision was founded in 2021 by Michael Mager and Ben Rapoport, MD, PhD, a neurosurgeon-engineer and former Co-Founder of Neuralink, to develop the first brain-computer interface (BCI) implant that combines high bandwidth—enabling complex computational tasks—with a minimally invasive approach. To date, its device has been implanted in 26 patients. Over the past year, Precision has expanded its clinical research program through partnerships with new sites, added to its executive leadership team, and, in collaboration with researchers at Mount Sinai Health System, set a world record for the number of electrodes recording from a human brain.

You can access the full list of Inc. 2024 Best In Business winners here .

About Precision Neuroscience:

Precision Neuroscience is dedicated to developing breakthrough treatments for neurological disorders affecting millions of people worldwide. The company is pioneering the only brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and capable of processing large amounts of neural data. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human intelligence and artificial intelligence, visit www.precisionneuro.io .

Contact: media@precisionneuro.io

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.