Latham Group, Inc. to Participate in the Wolfe December Conference

LATHAM, N.Y., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc., the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the Wolfe December Small Group/1x1 Conference on Tuesday, December 10. This event will be hosted virtually.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,850 employees across 30 locations.

