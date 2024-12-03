Pool Corporation to Participate in the Nasdaq 51st Investor Conference

Submit Release
COVINGTON, La., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Melanie M. Hart, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Nasdaq 51st Investor Conference, held in association with Morgan Stanley, in London, United Kingdom, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. Conference participation will consist of investor meetings and a fireside chat.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates 447 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

