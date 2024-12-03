Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,604 in the last 365 days.

Premium Income Corporation Announces Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared monthly distributions payable on December 31, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 13, 2024 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share
     
Class A Shares PIC.A $0.08000
Preferred Shares PIC.PR.A $0.10625
     

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Premium Income Corporation Announces Monthly Distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more