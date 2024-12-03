TTM Technologies, Inc. To Exhibit at the 2024 International Electronics Circuit Exhibition in Shenzhen, China

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”s), announces that it will exhibit at the 2024 International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shenzhen), at Hall 7, Booth #7D20 from December 4-6, 2024 in the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an), China. The theme of this year’s event is “AI Powers the Future”.

TTM will host a series of technical seminars that will highlight our innovative engineering and product solutions designed to tackle customer challenges across various end markets and applications. The upcoming innovation exchange sessions, newly introduced this year, will include topics such as "PCB Technology Update: 112 Gbps and Beyond" and "PCBs for High Voltage Applications."

Anthony Sandeen, Senior Vice President, President, Automotive & Medical, Industrial & Instrumentation (“AMII”) and Global Sales at TTM Technologies, said, "We're excited to be part of this prestigious industry event and value the opportunity to connect with our customers in person. Our goal is to share ideas on market trends and gather insights to foster effective collaboration in the evolving electronics landscape. We look forward to a fantastic exhibition and to welcoming all visitors to Shenzhen this year."

"This event is a unique platform for us to engage with our customers and partners directly. We are eager to showcase our latest innovations and explore how we can work together to meet the challenges of the future,” added Laura Woods, Vice President, Corporate Sales & Sales Operations at TTM Technologies.

About International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shenzhen)

The International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shenzhen), since it was first staged in 2002, the Exhibition, jointly organized by the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association (HKPCA) and China Printed Circuit Association (CPCA) also known as IEPE, is one of the most recognized and prestigious events for the global electronics industry, drawing thousands of visitors from around the world and showcasing the latest trends, technologies, and innovations. With a focus on Circuit Boards, IC Packaging and Testing, and Thermal Management, IEPE is the perfect platform for industry players to connect, share knowledge, and exchange ideas, while exploring the possibilities for collaboration and development. Whether you're a seasoned veteran of the industry or a newcomer to the field, IEPE is an unmissable chance to explore, network, and grow your business. Additional information can be found at www.hkpcashow.org.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

