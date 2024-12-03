PSD Announces The 12-09-2024 Final Full Panel Meeting for 2024 of The Vermont NDCAP

Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT-NDCAP) will hold its final regular meeting of 2024 on Monday evening, December 9, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM. In addition to receiving updates from NorthStar and Vermont State Agencies regarding recent Vermont Yankee (VY) decommissioning activities, the Panel will review and approve its 2024 Annual Report to the Vermont Legislature and Governor. Elections for 2025 Panel Officers will also be conducted.

The complete agenda for the December 9th meeting may be viewed at:

https://publicservice.vermont.gov/document/meeting-agenda-12-09-2024

Votes on Panel agenda items may occur.

This meeting will be conducted primarily as a webcast and teleconference. However, an "in-person" option is available. In the event of inclement weather, as will be indicated by Windham Southeast Supervisory Union (local) school closures, this meeting will occur solely as a webcast and teleconference.

For further information and instructions on how to attend virtually please see the full press release.