Remains of Cassandra Ayon Found in the Town of Brighton, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) in partnership with the Clark and Marathon County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, today announced the remains of Cassandra Ayon, last seen in Unity, Wis. on October 3, 2020, have been found on private property near CTH P and Abe Lincoln Road in the Town of Brighton, Marathon County, Wis. on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

“My heart goes out to Cassandra’s family and friends,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who has worked to get justice and help provide answers in this appalling case.”

“Although we were pleased with the outcome of the trial and felt that justice had been done on behalf of Cassandra Ayon, we never stopped looking for her,” said Clark County District Attorney Melissa Inlow. “We hope that the discovery of her remains lends a sense of closure and finality to her family and everyone who misses and mourns her.”

“This case has been on our minds for years, said Clark County Sheriff Scott Haines. “Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family and friends of Cassandra Ayon.”

Jesus Contreras-Perez of Mosinee, Wis. was sentenced to life in prison without eligibility for release on September 12, 2022, in relation to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon. A jury found Contreras-Perez guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking causing bodily harm after a 5-day trial in June of 2022.

Wisconsin DOJ worked in partnership with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office, DNR, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and Wisconsin State Patrol on recovery of the remains.