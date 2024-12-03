AFL continues growth of Spartanburg County manufacturing operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – AFL, a manufacturer of fiber optic products and equipment, today announced it is expanding its manufacturing operations across Spartanburg County. The company’s $155 million investment will create over 150 new jobs over the next two to five years.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Spartanburg County, AFL is a subsidiary of Fujikura, Ltd. of Japan, and provides industry-leading, end-to-end solutions, products and services to the energy, service provider, enterprise, industrial, and hyperscale markets. The company’s products, which include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, and outside plant equipment, are used in over 130 countries.

AFL will expand all of its fiber optic cable manufacturing operations located across Duncan. The expansion will increase production capacity for the critical equipment needed to support domestic cable manufacturing, broadband deployment and power grid modernization.

Individuals interested in joining the AFL team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES



"For four decades, AFL has been an integral part of the Spartanburg County community. We are grateful for the support of our state and local leaders as we continue to grow. This expansion will increase our manufacturing capabilities, allowing us to better serve our customers around the globe, while strengthening the communities in which we work and live.” -AFL President and CEO Jaxon Lang

“AFL’s expansion and the more than 150 new jobs it will create in Spartanburg County represent a major victory for South Carolina’s world-class workforce. We are proud the company continues to invest in our state and look forward to the impact this expansion will have in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are always proud to celebrate the success of a South Carolina-based company, and today’s announcement is no exception. AFL’s $155 million investment in Spartanburg County will strengthen the region’s thriving manufacturing industry, and we are proud to see the company furthering its commitment to the Upstate.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“AFL expanding their Spartanburg County operations shows the company’s success and how good it is to do business in Spartanburg County right now. AFL has been a long-term partner for our county, and on behalf of county council, we’re grateful the company continues to hire in our community, providing opportunities for our residents.” -Spartanburg County Council Vice Chairman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

FIVE FAST FACTS