Minnesota DNR accepting comments on environmental documents for proposed Lower Knowlton Creek Project (published December 3, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments through Jan. 2 on an environmental assessment worksheet related to the Lower Knowlton Creek-Munger Trail Culvert Replacement Project, located in St. Louis County.

The proposed project includes replacing a concrete box culvert with a bridge, to enhance the hydrological function of Knowlton Creek and allow for aquatic and terrestrial organism passage under the Munger Trail.

A copy of the EAW is available on the project page of the DNR website.

A print copy may be requested by calling 651-259-5122.

The EAW is also available for public review at the following locations:

Duluth Public Library, 520 Main Street, Duluth, MN 55802

DNR Library, 500 Lafayette Road N, St. Paul, MN 55155

Hennepin County – Minneapolis Central Library, Government Documents, Second Floor, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1992

The EAW notice was published in the Dec. 3 EQB Monitor, a publication of the Environmental Quality Board.

Comments on the EAW must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.

Email comments should be sent to [email protected] with “Knowlton Creek” in the subject line.

Mail comments should be sent to the attention of Becky Horton, EAW project manager, Environmental Policy and Review Unit, Ecological and Water Resources Division, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road N, St. Paul, MN 55155-4025.

Anyone providing a mailing address or submitting comments via email will receive a copy of the decision document, which includes responses to comments. Because all comments and related information are part of the public record for this environmental review, commenters’ names and email or postal addresses will be published and publicly available as they appear in the materials they submit.