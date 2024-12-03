53rd Geological Open House Highlights Saskatchewan's Leadership in Critical Minerals

CANADA, December 3 - Released on December 3, 2024

Strong opportunities in critical minerals are driving global investment in mineral exploration in Saskatchewan. The 53rd Saskatchewan Geological Open House, taking place December 2-4 in Saskatoon, profiles the geological research conducted in the province that identifies these opportunities.

"The high-quality, public geological data available in Saskatchewan has set the stage for a dramatic increase in uranium exploration, as well as for other emerging critical minerals such as lithium, helium, copper, zinc and nickel," Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young said.

Expected to attract up to 800 people, the event is co-hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Resource's Saskatchewan Geological Survey and the Saskatchewan Geological Society. The survey's accessible research is a major reason why exploration companies choose to invest in the province.

2024 will be another strong year for the province's exploration sector. Energy and Resources estimates exploration activity will reach $410 million this year - up 15 per cent compared to last year and 40 per cent compared to 2022. Uranium is driving much of this increase, expected to reach $200 million in exploration investment in 2024 compared to $150 million in 2022.

"The exploration story for 2024 is uranium development in the Athabasca region, which is home to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world," Young said. "Saskatchewan uranium is foundational to the global nuclear renaissance, with countries around the world turning to nuclear as a key part of their low-emissions power generation plans."

Saskatchewan continues to maintain a stable, competitive regulatory and taxation environment from exploration through to production. Responding to the Fraser Institute's 2023 mining survey, 293 mining executives rated Saskatchewan as the top in Canada and the third most attractive jurisdiction in the world for investment. This is the ninth year of the last 10 where the province has rated in the top three globally.

"In a volatile world - politically and economically - investors are seeking stability," Young said. "Saskatchewan offers this, along with an abundance of critical minerals that are vital to national security, global food production and dependable energy supply chains."

In 2023, the Government of Saskatchewan introduced Saskatchewan's Critical Mineral Strategy which set 2030 targets to support growth opportunities in the sector. The government has also introduced or expanded several incentive programs to promote exploration.

The Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive offers a 25 per cent grant for hard-rock mineral exploration drilling costs anywhere in the province. Saskatchewan residents can take advantage of the Saskatchewan Mineral Exploration Tax Credit which provides a 30 per cent tax credit on eligible flow-through share purchases, the highest level in the country.

Open house offers a full conference program with presentations by survey geologists, as well as university researchers and private-sector companies. Suppliers are showcasing their products and services in support of the sector. More information on the event can be found at https://sgoh.ca/.

Information about the Government of Saskatchewan's minerals incentive programs can be found at www.investsk.ca/sectors/mining-critical-minerals.

