Governor Abbott Congratulates Little Elm As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, December 3 - December 3, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the Town of Little Elm on being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Discover Little Elm’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generated more than $193.8 billion in economic impact and supported 1.3 million jobs across the state in 2023. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the Town of Little Elm and Discover Little Elm on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“With the Lakefront at Little Elm serving as the centerpiece of its appeal, Little Elm is poised for remarkable growth as a Texas destination,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “This recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community highlights the city’s dedication to creating a dynamic visitor experience through its scenic waterfront, appealing attractions, outdoor activities, and welcoming atmosphere.”

“Congratulations to the Town of Little Elm for earning the Tourism Friendly Texas certification,” said Senator Tan Parker. “By inviting people to ‘Discover Little Elm,’ the town highlights its unwavering commitment to celebrating its vibrant business community and natural beauty. This remarkable achievement also reflects Little Elm’s dedication to fostering economic growth, creating unforgettable experiences, and bringing people together through its exceptional charm and hospitality. I am proud to celebrate this well-deserved recognition and look forward to Little Elm’s continued contributions to Texas’ economy and spirit.”

“We are thrilled to have earned the Tourism Friendly Texas Community certification from the State of Texas and to be recognized among the first communities in the state to achieve this distinction,” said Little Elm Mayor Curtis Cornelious. “This certification underscores our community’s dedication to creating an inviting, welcoming atmosphere for travelers and visitors alike. It is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our residents, local businesses, and community leaders. We look forward to continuing to grow as a top destination and to showcase all that makes our community so special.”

"This recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community is an exciting milestone for us,” said Little Elm Managing Director of Tourism and Communications Drew Bailey. “It highlights our commitment to enhancing the visitor experience while supporting local businesses and the economy. Tourism is an integral part of our community's growth, and this certification not only elevates our standing within Texas but also affirms that we are on the right path. We are excited to share our story and continue working together to make our community an even more vibrant destination for visitors from all over."

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.