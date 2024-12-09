Extol Gains Fair Trade Federation Membership, Reinforcing Ethical Commitment with Beadworx and Beyond Borders

New Membership Recognizes Extol’s Dedication to Supporting Artisans, Promoting Sustainable Practices, and Upholding Fair Trade Principles

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extol Accessories is thrilled to announce that its brands, Beadworx and Beyond Borders, have been officially approved as members of the Fair Trade Federation (FTF). This recognition highlights Extol Accessories' dedication to ethical business practices and fair-trade principles.FTF membership reflects a commitment to supporting artisans through safe, empowering work environments. Beadworx and Beyond Borders create sustainable livelihoods for artisans in Haiti, adhering to principles like fair wages and environmental stewardship.“We are honored to join the FTF,” says Laila Durban, owner of Extol Accessories. “This strengthens our impact and relationships with artisans.”Beadworx artisans craft whimsical glass-beaded figurines, while Beyond Borders partners with Haitian metal artisans to create intricate, eco-friendly art from reclaimed oil drums.As proud FTF members, Beadworx and Beyond Borders celebrate ethical trade and invite customers to support products that make a difference.For more information, visit https://extolltd.com Sales Contact: Linda Leo | info@beadworx.us | 727.944.5944

