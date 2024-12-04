LendKey Surpasses $7 Billion in Total Loan Originations, Expanding Network Lending Impact

LendKey surpasses $7B in loan originations. Milestone underscores commitment to enhancing capabilities of credit unions and community banks.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LendKey Technologies, Inc., the pioneer of digital network lending , achieved a significant milestone, surpassing $7 billion in total loan originations and servicing $3.2 billion in loans. This achievement underscores LendKey's commitment to enhancing the capabilities of hundreds of credit unions and community banks, enabling them to improve their liquidity management and stay competitive."Reaching $7 billion in loan originations is a significant achievement, reflecting LendKey's dedication to our partners and borrowers," said Vince Passione, CEO and Founder of LendKey. "This milestone demonstrates the effectiveness of network lending, enabling financial institutions to deploy capital efficiently while addressing the needs of their communities."Since its founding in 2009, LendKey has driven innovation in the lending industry by providing a comprehensive platform enabling local lenders to access national markets while maintaining a strong community focus. LendKey offers network lending solutions across private student loans, student loan refinancing, and home improvement loans, leveraging over 15 years of loan origination and servicing expertise. These solutions drive revenue and portfolio diversification and have helped credit union clients gain younger members."Partnering with LendKey has helped Zeal Credit Union serve young members at a pivotal time in their life,” said Zeal VP of Lending, Jill Johnson. “LendKey’s lending solution helped Zeal bring its student loan program to life and improve our long-term growth with key products to serve our younger population."For more information about LendKey's network lending solutions or to explore partnership opportunities, visit networklending.com.ABOUT LENDKEYLendKey Technologies, Inc., pioneered digital network lending which has facilitated over $7 billion in loans through hundreds of credit unions and community banks. LendKey offers a comprehensive platform for private student loans, student loan refinancing, and home improvement loans, enabling local lenders to access national markets while maintaining their community focus. With its innovative ALIRO platform for streamlined loan participation and over 15 years of loan origination and servicing expertise, LendKey provides turnkey solutions allowing financial institutions to expand their portfolios without increasing infrastructure. LendKey’s mission is to simplify lending through reliable technology that aligns with community lender values, helping partners efficiently deploy capital, mitigate risk, and diversify their portfolios through its network lending model.

