SPR Book Review Proclaims: THE REMEMBERING Of Leather & Stone by Charles Paul Collins is a Must-Read Historical Fiction

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPR Reviews, one of the most respected book review sites on the Internet, has published a critically compelling review of Charles Paul Collins' novel, THE REMEMBERING: Of Leather & Stone. SPR Reviews writes: "Remarkable in scope, emotion, and timeliness."

This fact-based novel depicts the shifting tides of American society as it moved through the horrors of the Civil War, the violent battles for labor rights across the country, disruptive technological revolutions, and the growing pains of a nation still wrestling with its racial and cultural identities, all through the lens of the author’s own family.

Told through fabricated journal entries of the author’s ancestors, this is a generations-long portrait of the immigrant experience, layered with emotional and historical detail. Both a journalistic dive into the monotony of daily life and a personal reflection on purpose, pride, assimilation, and patriotism, the opening section establishes Collins’ unique and intimate storytelling style.

Varied in its form, from anecdotal journal entries to extended stretches of narrative, readers get a convincing sense of authenticity about each period, powerfully demonstrating how the average person’s time was dominated by the labors, responsibilities, and indignities of everyday survival.

Using his own family tree, Collins is able to provide striking insight into key moments of the past, from political developments and national trends to global conflicts and technological breakthroughs whose impacts still echo today.

Thematically, the prose explores many of the fundamental issues that immigrants and laborers still face today – wealth gaps, a disconnect between politics and people, harsh working conditions, and the lingering threat of discrimination, particularly in contentious times. While this multi-person memoir is primarily a work of fiction, it honors and elevates the legacy of “common people” whose resilience and sacrifice paved the way for untold generations that followed.

As noted near the opening of the book, the fate of many people is to be forgotten by time, as their names and stories fade beyond memory. This novel effectively brings these vital stories to enduring life.

Sensitive, creative, and transportive, this is a must-read for avid readers of historical fiction, as well as anyone who wants to implicitly understand the American immigrant experience.

About the Author

Charles Paul Collins is a master storyteller with a passion for uncovering and sharing the rich history of his ancestry. Drawing from decades of personal research, Collins has crafted a narrative that resonates deeply with readers, offering a poignant exploration of the immigrant experience and family legacy.

