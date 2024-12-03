RIDOH Reminds Property Owners to Follow Lead Safe Work Practices; Provides Update on Increase in Licensed Lead Inspectors Available

As the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) continues to do outreach and education regarding the State's new rental registry, RIDOH is reminding property owners that housing built before 1978 is assumed to have lead-based paint. Work that disturbs lead must be done properly to protect public health. Property owners may need to hire a licensed lead professional to do work. Disturbing lead can create health risks for the worker, the people living at the property, and neighbors.

All landlords are required to submit current and active contact information, information about property managers, and information needed to identify individual units to the Rhode Island Rental Registry, which RIDOH launched in September to meet the requirements of the Residential Landlord and Tenant Act (R.I. Gen. Laws § 34-18-58). Landlords who rent a residential property that was built before 1978 and that is not exempt from the Lead Hazard Mitigation Act (R.I. Gen. Laws § 42-128.1-1) must provide a valid Certificate of Lead Conformance or other lead certificate.

RIDOH has significantly increased the number of licensed lead inspectors who are available to inspect properties for lead. If the property passes the inspection, the inspector issues a Certificate of Lead Conformance or other certificate. The number of lead inspectors increased from 38 inspectors in September to 69 today. This increase is largely the result of increased trainings and licensing professionals who were already license-holders in other states.

"When working in older homes, it's important to follow lead-safe work practices. Practices like sanding and scraping can be very dangerous," said Jerome Larkin, MD. "We believe that people are trying to do the right thing and prepare for lead inspections – and that they are unaware of the risks. We are reminding property owners that this work is regulated. You need to follow the rules and hire a licensed lead professional, when required, who can do the work safely."

Property owners of pre-1978 buildings can do spot removal repairs or maintenance of lead-based paint. Spot removal must be total areas of less than 6 square feet (ft2) of interior paint per room or less than 20 ft2 of exterior lead-based paint. You must follow lead-safe work practices. Spot removal projects cannot involve mechanical sanding, window replacement, or demolition.

For projects bigger than spot removal, you must hire a licensed lead professional. Licensed lead professionals are trained on how to do the work safely and prevent dust and debris from leaving the worksite. RIDOH has an online list of licensed lead professionals: https://health.ri.gov/find/leadprofessionals/. There are a few types of licensed lead professionals. The extent and type of the work required will determine which lead professional can do the work. Learn more about fixing lead hazards and hiring lead professionals: https://health.ri.gov/healthrisks/poisoning/lead/about/fixing/. A special inspection may be required at the end of the project.

Using workers and firms that are not licensed is illegal. Workers include contractors, painters, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, flooring specialists, and other professionals who might disturb lead paint.

Unsafe lead work puts everyone at risk. Lead is poisonous and can have serious health effects. Workers may be exposed to harmful levels of lead, which can cause serious health risks. Lead dust can be hard to see. Even a small amount of lead is dangerous for young children. Exposure to lead affects a child's ability to grow, think, learn, relax, and bond. Lead can affect how a child's brain develops, making it difficult for a child to learn. Lead dust on worker's clothing or shoes can be brought into their homes and put their families at risk. People living in the property while the work is happening are at a high risk of lead exposure. Lead dust from the project can be tracked throughout the house. It can travel to neighboring properties.

If you suspect lead paint removal is unsafe or that workers are not licensed, contact the RIDOH Lead program at doh.leadprogram@health.ri.gov or 401-222-7796. For concerns related to exterior lead paint removal and dust from sanding, contact the RIDEM Air Pollution Compliance Program. Landlords should visit rentalregistry.ri.gov to submit information about their properties.