Atlas Air Worldwide Announces Appointment of Klaus Goersch as Chief Operating Officer

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. [“Atlas” or the “Company”], a leading global provider of outsourced aviation logistics, today announced the appointment of Klaus Goersch to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Goersch will report to Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide, and will serve as a member of the Company’s Executive Leadership Team.

Joining the company in late December, Mr. Goersch will oversee Atlas’ global flight, ground and technical operations, with direct responsibility for safety, regulatory compliance and operational excellence. As the Company’s primary liaison with the Federal Aviation Administration, he will lead strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency while maintaining Atlas’ industry-leading safety standards.

“Klaus brings exceptional operational leadership experience and deep aviation expertise to Atlas,” said Mr. Steen. “His proven track record of successfully managing complex airline operations, combined with his strong regulatory background and focus on operations efficiency, makes him ideally suited to help drive Atlas’ continued transformation and growth.”

Mr. Goersch brings nearly three decades of aviation industry experience to Atlas. Most recently, he was the Chief Operations Officer at Air India, and prior to that served as Chief Operating Officer for British Airways and Air Canada. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of NEOM airlines in Saudi Arabia and was Executive Vice President of AirTran Airways.

“Atlas’ position as the global air logistics leader makes this an exciting opportunity,” said Mr. Goersch. “I look forward to working alongside Atlas’ world-class operations teams to advance the Company’s strategic growth agenda while maintaining our commitment to safety and service quality.”

Mr. Goersch holds both a Master of Aeronautical Science and a Bachelor of Science in Professional Aeronautics from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

