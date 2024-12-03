Sovrun Rebrands from BreederDAO, Paving a New Era for Onchain Gaming & Autonomous Worlds

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BreederDAO, an a16Z and Delphi Digital backed asset factory in the metaverse, rebrands as Sovrun, expanding its focus from web3 gaming asset creation to building self-expanding game ecosystems.

Sovrun aims to shape the future of gaming with onchain experiences that empower players, creators, and communities to govern and evolve their virtual worlds. Sovrun is built on distinct layers, each advancing a key part of its mission.

Genesis: The value creation engine of Sovrun, Genesis focuses on identifying new and novel opportunities in virtual economies, strategic asset acquisition, and market participation to support the growth of blockchain-based games. By using onchain currencies, assets, and smart contracts, Genesis helps build and maintain self-sustaining gaming ecosystems, contributing to Sovrun's overall success.

“Sovrun is the natural evolution of BreederDAO, reflecting our commitment to permissionless composability, scalability, and the empowerment of players and creators. This rebrand embodies our vision to address what’s missing in the industry and unlock the full potential of gaming.” said Sovrun co-founder Renz Chong.

In June 2024, BreederDAO won first place at CCP Games’ Project Awakening (now Eve Frontier) hackathon. The team focused on reflecting the concept of Autonomous Worlds, which validated the trajectory of Sovrun. The creative gameplay, entertainment, and various game modes allowed the team to win the hackathon led by one of the leading game developers in the world.

CCP Games CEO Hilmar Veigar on BreederDAO team’s participation in Project Awakening Hackathon.

"BreederDAO's victory in Project Awakening's phase III hackathon is a testament to their ingenuity and vision," said Hilmar V. Pétursson, CEO of CCP Games, the developer of EVE Online. "Their entry, along with others, helps us push the boundaries as we continue to build our platform for creating virtual worlds."

Kusho World team, who won first place at YGG Play Summit 2024’s Game Jam

Sovrun hosted a Game Jam hackathon during Yield Guild Games’ Play Summit in Manila, Philippines, in November 2024, bringing together local game developers to build onchain games as part of its effort to grow the builder ecosystem in the country.

Kusho World’s game Kusho Guardians took first place, earning a prize pool and a commitment to integrate with Sovrun’s tech stack. “This demonstrates that the Philippines is not only a hub for crypto adoption, but also a place for builders to emerge.” Chong said.

For more developments in the coming months, users can follow Sovrun on:

X: @SovrunOfficial and @SovrunGenesis

Website: https://www.sovrun.org/

About Sovrun

Sovrun, formerly BreederDAO, is an a16z and Delphi Digital-backed innovator in blockchain and gaming. Evolving from its origins as a Web3 gaming asset creator, Sovrun is focused on supporting the growth of ever expanding game ecosystems designed to empower players, creators, and communities. These ecosystems are grounded in onchain experiences that allow participants to govern, create, and evolve their virtual worlds without limitations.

At its core, Sovrun integrates value creation, technological infrastructure, and community engagement to redefine the gaming landscape. By fostering the growth of virtual economies, developing robust frameworks and tools for creators, and deploying engaging games and applications, Sovrun is paving the way for the future of Autonomous Worlds and onchain gaming innovation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/538d7b32-248b-4d54-937f-e2e4932e313e

sovrun Paving a New Era

